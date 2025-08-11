Nium And Ipid Deepen Strategic Collaboration To Advance Vop Compliance And Global Fraud Prevention

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, today announced the expansion of Verify, its account validation service, in Europe, through a strengthened strategic partnership with iPiD, the provider of the Know Your Payee (KYP) solution, iPiD Node. As part of this deepening collaboration, iPiD is also leveraging Nium's Verify technology to enhance its own validation capabilities, marking a mutual partnership between two of Singapore's most prominent fintech innovators. By tapping into Nium's established account verification infrastructure, iPiD is able to enhance its global coverage. This two-way partnership underscores both companies' shared vision to increase trust, reduce fraud, and meet evolving regulatory demands in cross-border payments.

With VoP becoming a regulatory requirement in the EU by October 2025, payment service providers (PSPs) will be expected not only to verify payee details but also to demonstrate that verification was attempted and properly recorded. Through this collaboration, the integration of iPiD Node extends the reach of Nium's Verify solution in the EU, with audit-ready coverage in the additional 41 countries of the SEPA zone; adding to Nium's instant account verification capabilities in 25 countries globally.

Nium's position as the only provider with direct access to global RTP schemes for the purpose of both payments and real-time account validation is complemented by iPiD Node's compliance-ready infrastructure. Since Nium launched Verify, it has helped customers save millions of dollars in fraud and error related costs. A leading global remittance provider saw their error rates reduce from 1.41% to 0.34% after implementing Verify. At the same time, iPiD Node has enabled institutions to meet increasingly stringent VoP compliance requirements through evidence-ready audit logs, while helping reduce false positives and manual reviews in high-risk cross-border transactions.

"It's powerful when a trusted partner chooses to become a customer," said Damien Dugauquier, Co-founder & CEO at iPiD. "We're proud to work alongside Nium - not just as fellow Singapore fintechs, but as like-minded teams solving the next generation of cross-border compliance and fraud challenges."

While many providers rely solely on name-matching tools for payee validation, Nium's Verify solution, with the integration of the iPiD Node allows its infrastructure to deliver an elevated experience, leveraging real-time API responses directly from domestic RTP systems for unmatched accuracy and fraud prevention, while also providing transparent, accurate and secure cross-border transactions. The addition of iPiD Node also ensures advanced capabilities in the EU including:



Real-time request/response name-checking flows

Evidence-ready forensics and audit logs to meet regulatory requirements Flexible name-matching logic to balance security with usability

"As regulation and risk evolve, we're focused on building infrastructure that goes beyond the payment to provide both compliant and customer-centric solutions," said Alexandra Johnson, Chief Payments Officer at Nium. "Deepening our relationship with iPiD gives us the tools to further scale our Verify solution for account validation with confidence."

The collaboration also reflects growing synergy between Singapore's fintech leaders in advancing secure, compliant, and scalable financial infrastructure on the global stage. Together, Nium and iPiD are setting a new standard for payee verification - combining real-time intelligence, regulatory readiness, and ecosystem collaboration to make global payments safer and smarter.

About Nium

Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

About iPiD

iPiD is a global leader in Know Your Payee (KYP) solutions, specializing in payee verification. Our technology enables financial institutions, payments service providers and corporations to improve payment experiences, reduce errors, protect against fraud and ensure compliance.

Logo -

SOURCE Nium

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED