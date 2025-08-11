World Record Set: Mengniu Wuhan Plant Becomes Largest Single-Site Low-Temperature Yogurt Facility

August 11, 2024 - Wuhan - Under the theme "Mengniu Yogurt, World-Class Quality," the Forbes World Records Certification (FWRC) announcement ceremony was held at Mengniu's Wuhan Low-Temperature Dairy Plant. FWRC Certification Officer Ben Cott formally recognized the facility as the "World's Largest Single-Site Low-Temperature Yogurt Plant by Production Capacity" and presented the official certificate. This authoritative endorsement affirms its world-class scale and intelligent manufacturing capabilities, marking a significant milestone in China's dairy industry innovation and leadership in new quality productive forces.







Ben Cott (left) presents the certification to Ji Chen (right), General Manager of Mengniu's Low-Temperature Division

World-Class Facility: Redefining Smart Manufacturing

Commissioned in 2021, Mengniu's Wuhan plant operates 22 production lines with a daily capacity exceeding 1,400 tonnes and annual output value of RMB 6 billion. The certification followed rigorous audit procedures.







Certification for the "World's Largest Single-Site Low-Temperature Yogurt Plant by Production Capacity"

Li Pengcheng, Executive Vice President of Mengniu Group, stated: "Upon completion, this plant ranked first in Asia by capacity. Today's world record certification establishes a new global benchmark through its intelligent, eco-friendly, and flexible manufacturing systems. This achievement powerfully validates our 'World-Class Quality' commitment."







Li Pengcheng, Executive Vice President and Deputy Party Secretary of Mengniu Group, Delivers Remarks

The facility integrates digitalization, flexibility, innovation, and sustainability, deploying globally advanced intelligent flexible production lines. Its modular design enables rapid reconfiguration to efficiently meet large-scale, multi-category production demands.







Mengniu Wuhan Low-Temperature Yogurt Plant

This capacity is supported by a robust digital supply chain system. The plant's 72-hour "Golden Supply Chain" utilizes full-process traceability and intelligent management to ensure high-speed material flow and precision control from raw materials to consumers. Its 15 warehousing networks cover 22 provinces through 105 distribution routes, enabling agile market response and stable output of premium products – securing its position as the global capacity leader.

This recognition follows Mengniu's Ningxia plant being designated as the dairy industry's first global "Lighthouse Factory" by the World Economic Forum in 2024. Collectively, these achievements demonstrate China's leadership in advanced dairy manufacturing.

World-Class R&D: Driving Innovation

As China's dairy industry leader, Mengniu maintains nine global R&D hubs, with R&D investment growing 13.4% over three years. Its collaborative innovation ecosystem integrates top global scientific resources, earning over 20 national and provincial-level research honors.

With 15 years of probiotics expertise, Mengniu achieved China's first proprietary strain breakthrough in 2010. Its intellectual property portfolio now exceeds 18,000 strains, with technology reaching international leadership levels. This research has garnered national awards including the Silver China Patent Award. Proprietary strain PC-01 – exhibiting strong acid resistance and 88% efficacy in digestive improvement – represents tailored innovation for Chinese consumers.

Mengniu continues advancing probiotic applications, incorporating specialized strains like MN-Gup and LC-19 into targeted product solutions. These innovations, particularly in gut health, effectively elevate public wellness.

World-Class Quality: Defining Excellence

Coinciding with China's National Fitness Day and the 17th anniversary of the Beijing Olympics, this certification reflects Mengniu's commitment to "World-Class Quality" in supporting national health initiatives.

Powered by intelligent manufacturing and R&D innovation, the plant delivers diverse nutritional, flavorful, and functional products through its multi-category portfolio.

To ensure global standards, Mengniu implements a comprehensive 4Q quality management system aligned with international benchmarks. All nine product categories – including fermented milk and dairy beverages from the Wuhan plant – have obtained EU food standard certification, making Mengniu China's first fully EU-certified dairy producer.

This achievement stems from stringent quality controls: 35 nationwide laboratories and RMB 300 million in testing equipment enable precise risk identification, while proprietary digital detection systems automate analysis to eliminate human error and ensure consistency.







Ji Chen, General Manager of Mengniu's Low-Temperature Division, Delivers Remarks at the Event

Ji Chen, General Manager of Mengniu's Low-Temperature Division, emphasized: "Our world-class quality originates from uncompromising standards across the entire value chain – integrating globally leading raw material management, technological innovation, quality control, and consumer experience."

Consumer Commitment & Future Vision

This certification authoritatively validates Mengniu's world-class manufacturing, R&D capabilities, and quality standards, while demonstrating its core "consumer-first" philosophy. Annual consumption data shows 70 million households enjoy 9 billion cups of Mengniu yogurt.

Moving forward, Mengniu will continue advancing world-class facilities, R&D, and quality systems to develop premium products, lead China's dairy industry development, and contribute to global consumer health.