UN Chief Condemns Targeting Journalists By Israeli Occupation


2025-08-11 08:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned on Monday the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in an Israeli strike on Gaza.
Guterres called for an "independent and impartial" investigation into the incident, noting that more than 240 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began.
The Israeli occupation's war machine killed five Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total of news personnel covering the genocidal war to 237 people.
Gaza media office said in a press statement that Al-Jazeera network correspondent Anas Al-Sharif and his colleagues were targeted by the Israeli occupation military while residing in their tent near Al-Shifa hospital. (end)
