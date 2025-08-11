HR365 Launches“Employee Directory 365” On Microsoft Azure Marketplace Reimagining Workplace Connection With AI And Simplicity

MENAFN - GetNews)



In today's dispersed and digitally connected workplace, the need to discover and connect with colleagues has never been more essential.

In today's dispersed and digitally connected workplace, the need to discover and connect with colleagues has never been more essential. Rising to meet this challenge, HR365 proudly announces the launch of Employee Directory 365-an intuitive, secure, and AI-powered SharePoint-based employee directory-now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Born out of a vision to humanize internal communications and collaboration, Employee Directory 365 is more than just a directory. It's a modern gateway to your organization's people-integrated seamlessly into SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Outlook, and built entirely within your Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

“We wanted to build something that not only helps people find names and titles, but also discover expertise, shared interests, and points of connection,” said the HR365 team.“Employee Directory 365 was created to do exactly that-with the intelligence of AI and the simplicity of Microsoft-native design.”

This next-gen directory transforms the way employees interact across departments and geographies. Whether searching for a data scientist in Berlin, a teammate fluent in Spanish, or a project lead by skillset, Employee Directory 365 delivers results instantly through smart, AI-driven search and interactive org charts-all inside the familiar tools your team already uses. Deployed in under 10 minutes and requiring no additional infrastructure, it's not just easy to use-it's secure by design. Built on Zero Trust principles and compliant with GCC and GCC High standards, Employee Directory 365 ensures that employee data stays safe while still being accessible to the people who need it most. Organizations around the world are embracing the solution. From tech startups to government agencies, users are praising its ease of use, elegant UI, and ability to bring people together-even when miles apart.

Try It Today

Employee Directory 365 is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace with a free 14-day trial and no credit card required. To learn more, visit: HR365/employee-directory