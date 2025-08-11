Nearly Half Of Enemy Drones Downed In Sumy Region In July Destroyed By Volunteer Formations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past month, more than 200 enemy strike UAVs were downed in the Sumy region. Nearly half of them were destroyed thanks to the coordinated work of our territorial defense forces and volunteer formations. This is the result of our defenders' daily efforts," the statement read.

However, the enemy is not stopping - Russia continues systematic attacks on the Sumy region, aiming to destroy civilian infrastructure. UAVs remain one of the main threats, so air defense must be constantly strengthened, the post said.

DIU drones strike Russian oil refinery 2,000 km from Ukraine, says source

Last week, the Sumy Regional Military Administration supplied a four-wheel-drive pickup truck to an unmanned systems battalion, ground control stations for UAVs to a volunteer formation, and 100 strike UAVs to the Air Assault Forces and a separate assault battalion.

"This is systematic work, and our goal is to make the defense stronger both technically and organizationally," the administration added.

Illustrative photo