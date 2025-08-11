Earn BTC And XRP Daily With Secure Mobile Cloud Mining Powered By Quid Miner

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)With XRP surging and digital assets gaining institutional traction, global investors are looking for secure, automated ways to earn crypto income. Quid Miner steps up with a mobile-first cloud mining solution-offering users an effortless path to passive earnings in top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC).







About Quid Miner

Founded in 2010 and active in cloud mining since 2018, Quid Miner is legally registered in the UK and follows strict international regulatory standards. Operating renewable-powered data centers in the U.S., Canada, the UAE, and Central Asia, the platform prioritizes safety, compliance, and transparency-allowing users to mine crypto daily with zero hardware, zero maintenance, and full mobile access.

XRP in Focus: Strong Fundamentals, Growing Demand

XRP trades at around $3.05, backed by Ripple's expanding role in global payments and increasing institutional adoption. Its efficiency in cross-border settlements makes it one of 2025's most closely watched digital assets. For those seeking XRP exposure without trading risks, Quid Miner offers a direct, low-barrier way to earn XRP through cloud mining on any smartphone.

Cloud Mining Made Simple

Through Quid Miner's app, users lease computing power from eco-friendly data centers and receive automated daily payouts-no rigs, coding, or complex setup required.

Why Investors Choose Quid Miner

AI-Powered Optimization – Maximizes efficiency by balancing across mining pools

Bank-Level Security – McAfee® protection, Cloudflare® safeguards, and advanced encryption

Multi-Crypto Compatibility – Mine BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC and more

Energy Efficient – All operations are powered by 100% renewable energy, aligning with ESG investment priorities.

Full Mobile Control – Available on Android and iOS for seamless, anytime access

Start Cloud Mining in Three Easy Steps

Choose Quid Miner – Sign up and receive $15 in free mining credit, earning $0.60 daily without investment

Create an Account – Register with your email and log in to start mining instantly

Select Your Plan – Pick from a range of contracts to match your budget and goals

Featured Mining Contracts



BTC Starter Plan: $100 | 2 Days | $4/day | Total: $108

DOGE & LTC [Goldshell LT6]: $500 | 6 Days | $6/day | Total: $536

BTC [WhatsMiner M60S]: $3,000 | 15 Days | $39.6/day | Total: $3,594

BTC [Avalon A1566]: $5,500 | 22 Days | $77/day | Total: $7,194 DOGE & LTC [Antminer L7]: $8,000 | 27 Days | $122.4/day | Total: $11,304.80

(Note: Different contracts offer varying computing power, investment amounts, and durations. Income is automatically settled every 24 hours. For more details, visit the official website: )

The Future of Passive Crypto Earnings

As digital assets become a core part of global finance, platforms like Quid Miner empower investors to generate income without the complexity of traditional mining. Simple. Secure. Mobile.

Please click here to read Quid Miner's news on Yahoo Finance

✅ Claim your $15 bonus and start mining XRP, BTC, and more today.

Email: ...

Official Website:

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple

Quid Miner: Powering the Future of Effortless Crypto Earnings

Disclaimer: Earnings are subject to market conditions and not guaranteed. Crypto investments carry risk; please conduct your own research.