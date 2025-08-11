Let Her Sing® 2025 Carries On: Diaspora Arts Connection Moves Forward Despite Travel Ban Setback

Poster for Let Her Sing in SF and LA

The Let Her Sing® 2024 Los Angeles team, including vocalists Olcay Bayir, Basma Jabr, Taraneh Mousavi, Ayda Rastgoo, Roxana Sarrafi, Hangama Soroor, and Sara Soroor, joined by our house band led by Yahya Alkhansa.

Olcay Bayir performing at Let Her Sing 2024

Despite two artists barred by the U.S. travel ban, DAC's Let Her Sing® 2025 moves forward, uniting global female voices on stage.

- Nazy KavianiSAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bay Area nonprofit arts organization Diaspora Arts Connection (DAC) is proud to announce that Let Her Sing: A Celebration of Female Voices will return for its ninth year this September-continuing its mission to support and celebrate the female voice, which is censored, suppressed, and banned in several countries in the world, despite rising travel restrictions and political challenges.Founded to serve immigrant, diaspora, and underrepresented artists, DAC provides a platform for voices too often excluded from mainstream stages. Through concerts, festivals, and cultural programs, DAC fosters cross-cultural understanding, celebrates diversity, and preserves artistic traditions that might otherwise be overlooked. In doing so, DAC gives communities a sense of connection and pride while inviting wider audiences to experience the richness of global culture.This work has never been more urgent. In today's political climate, rising travel restrictions and systemic barriers threaten to further isolate artists who are already marginalized. Many of these performers come from regions where artistic expression is tightly controlled or outright forbidden. Preventing them from traveling not only silences their voices, but also deprives audiences of the chance to experience perspectives that challenge stereotypes and bridge divides.Despite two of this year's performers being denied entry to the United States due to the latest travel ban, DAC will move forward with events in both San Francisco and Los Angeles:📍 September 13 , 2025 – Blue Shield Theater, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, San Francisco📍 September 14 , 2025 – Zipper Concert Hall, Colburn School of Music, Los Angeles“Now more than ever, preserving and promoting arts and culture-especially from marginalized communities-is essential,” says DAC Executive Director Nazy Kaviani.“Our artists represent resilience, diversity, and the power of expression in a world where so many voices are silenced.”One of the artists denied entry, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared:“Art should bring people together, not be stopped at borders. I believe in a world where there is freedom of movement for all, and I hope that one day, no visa or travel restriction will prevent people from sharing their art, their talent, and their humanity with one another.”This year's lineup features a powerful ensemble of performers, including:-Evin Şah (Kurdish-American)-Golrokh Aminian (Iranian-Canadian)-Meghan Kabir (Afghan-American)-Monicki (Iranian)-Sheenub (Iranian)-Shokufeh (Iranian-American)-Xye (Greek-Russian-Armenian) ft. ASADI-Special Guest: Sussan Deyhim (Iranian-American)Returning Music Director Yahya Alkhansa leads the evening, bringing together contemporary and traditional styles in an event that transcends borders and language. Los Angeles-based Actress and filmmaker Sarah Chang Tadayon will once again emcee the events.🎟 More information and tickets:👉 diasporaartsconnection/events/lethersing2025

Excerpts of Let Her Sing 2024

