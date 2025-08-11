U.S. Army Selects Thor Dynamics For Xtechoverwatch Program To Speed Counter-Drone Technology

Pictured: The Thor Dynamics Laser ArmorTM, the AI-guided counter-UAS (C-UAS) system selected by the U.S. Army's xTechOverwatch program to define the next generation of drone defense

The U.S. Army taps Thor Dynamics for its xTechOverwatch program, validating the Laser ArmorTM for military and civilian defense

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Army has selected Thor Dynamics for its xTechOverwatch program managed jointly by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology and the Army Futures Command . This places the company's Laser ArmorTM counter-drone system before the Army's top science and technology minds, aiming to speed its development for troops facing the growing threat of drone warfare.The selection comes as cheap drones are revolutionizing warfare. For decades, military power meant tanks, jets, and warships. Now, inexpensive drones are dismantling that established order. A thousand-dollar drone can destroy a multi-million-dollar tank. This new reality threatens the foundations of traditional military power and creates an urgent need for new defenses.This technology also enables a new kind of hybrid warfare, blurring the line between battlefields and civilian life. The same drones that destroy tanks in Ukraine can be bought by terrorist groups, both abroad and at home. This creates a new danger, forcing leaders to consider horrifying new scenarios: a coordinated attack, similar to the 2015 Paris attacks, but waged with a swarm of drones against public gatherings, train stations, or stadiums.“The defense math is broken,” said Gleb Chuvpilo, co-founder and CEO of Thor Dynamics.“You cannot win by firing $100,000 interceptors at $1,000 drones. We started Thor Dynamics to fix that equation. The Army's program finds companies with real solutions to urgent problems. We're honored they chose our Laser ArmorTM system.”Laser ArmorTM offers a superior solution. Its AI-guided targeting system delivers laser beams with surgical accuracy to swiftly neutralize swarms of small, fast-moving drones, with a cost-per-shot of less than a dollar. Thor's reinforcement learning acts as a co-pilot to the operator, which helps address incoming threats with superhuman speed and precision.The system requires no ammunition. This logistical independence makes it the ideal defensive weapon for forward operating bases, highly mobile frontline units, and naval vessels far from friendly ports. The system is also compact enough to be integrated onto ground vehicles and helicopters, providing them with a much-needed shield. For civilian defense, these same attributes make it the perfect setup for protecting critical infrastructure like power plants and airports. Because it is silent and fires no rounds, it can neutralize threats in crowded urban areas like stadiums or public gatherings without the risk of stray bullets or causing widespread panic, integrating seamlessly with existing law enforcement tools.The Army's xTechOverwatch group includes only the most promising innovators. Through the program, Thor Dynamics will work directly with Army labs, test facilities, and senior leaders to get its technology into the hands of soldiers faster. This selection builds on the company's recent momentum, following an invitation to demonstrate Laser ArmorTM for the U.S. Special Operations Command. Both invitations confirm that the most demanding users in the U.S. and among its allies see Thor Dynamics as a leader in solving this critical national security challenge.

Jae-Yong Lee

Thor Dynamics Corporation

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.