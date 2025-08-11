Ethereum Developer Detained In Turkey Over Blockchain Misuse Allegations

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) An %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) developer under the alias Fede Intern has been arrested in Turkey on suspicion of facilitating the exploitation of the Ethereum %Blockchain . Turkish prosecutors told his legal team that he may face charges, but no official indictment has been made.

The developer did not admit his guilt but claimed that his actions related to the blockchain infrastructure are completely transparent and occur in the open. He reiterated that he and his businesses, which transact in over a dozen sectors and maintain relations with the government in various countries, have not committed any crime.

Turkish authorities have not outlined what exactly the misuse is in this instance. The country's interior minister is alleged to have accused the developer of facilitating others to take advantage of the Ethereum network. He has offered to cooperate with the Turkish authorities and other governments to tackle the allegations.

According to the developer, senior contacts in Europe, the US, the UAE, and Asia are working to help it resolve the dispute. Discussions are underway about potentially relocating outside Turkey to continue his legal defense.

Concerns Over Developer Liability

This arrest has sparked controversy in the blockchain community on the dangers of becoming an open-source developer. Industry advocates warn that criminal charges on the development of blockchain code or its maintenance may hinder sweeping repercussions. They claim that code in itself does not mean anything illegal and cannot be linked to the crime undertaken by others.

Recently, Turkey has tightened its rules on Cryptocurrencies by imposing licensing of exchanges and stricter anti-money laundering policies. According to analysts, the case may point to the possibility of stricter enforcement, particularly on blockchain infrastructure providers.

The incident draws parallels to past international legal actions involving crypto industry figures. For example, Binance executive Nadeem Anjarwalla was detained in Kenya under separate allegations. Although the circumstances differ, both cases highlight how blockchain-related work increasingly intersects with complex, multi-jurisdictional legal systems.