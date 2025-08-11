German Pastor Vows Jail Over Surrendering Afghan Asylum Seekers To Authorities
A dispute between Berlin and Hamburg has intensified over church asylum granted to three Afghan men who converted to Christianity in Sweden and now face possible deportation.
The men left Sweden in 2024 after authorities pressured them to return to Afghanistan, where they say their lives would be at risk. Instead of complying with EU Dublin rules requiring their return to Sweden, they sought refuge in Berlin's Trinity Church, the largest Farsi-speaking Christian congregation in Germany.
Hamburg's mayor has accused Berlin of“systematically abusing church asylum” and claimed police refuse to inspect churches. Pastor Gottfried Martens rejected the allegations, saying the church shelters only those facing genuine threats and not individuals with criminal records.
The dispute follows the arrest of a 26-year-old Afghan who fled Sweden, sought church protection in Berlin, and was deported back to Sweden earlier this month. Church leaders described the move as a“death sentence,” warning he could still be expelled to Afghanistan.
Hamburg's interior ministry insists Sweden only deports criminals to Afghanistan and says the three Afghan converts have no criminal convictions.
The standoff underscores tensions between Germany's church asylum tradition and EU asylum rules, as well as the broader debate over protecting at-risk Afghan converts from deportation.ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment