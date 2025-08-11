Output Factory Server For Adobe Indesign Now Supports Macos 26 Tahoe

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces the release of Output Factory Server 3.6.2, a compatibility update to company's workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory Server employs watched hot folders to automate printing and exporting from InDesign and offers auto-preflighting, variable output names, single page output, layer versioning, custom scripts, and more. The new update adds support for the forthcoming macOS 26 Tahoe as a free update for licensed users.

Toronto, ON, Canada - August 11, 2025 - Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 3.6.2, a compatibility update to company's output automation solution for Adobe InDesign . The software leverages the power of watched hot folders to automate InDesign file output workflows. True to its name, Output Factory Server empowers prepress agencies, publishers, and printers with conveyor-style output machinery that saves InDesign users countless hours of performing time-consuming repetitive tasks.

The new version adds compatibility with the forthcoming macOS 26 Tahoe, currently available as a public beta from Apple, ensuring seamless file transfers for users on the latest macOS. The update is free to licensed Output Factory Server users.

"Output Factory Server is an extremely useful utility for a busy advertising agency or production facility ", writes David Creamer in Layers magazine. "The setup process is simple and user experience is straightforward. The tool can save lots of time - which equates to money."

Output Factory Server is designed to serve unlimited users via network-based hot folders while running on a dedicated Mac station. The app accommodates various output targets, including high-resolution PDF, TIFF images, large format printing, and more:

-Watched hot folders for InDesign output automation

-Auto-preflighting to ensure file integrity before output

-Support for print, PDF, EPUB, PNG, HTML and other formats

-Variable output file names tailored to individual needs

-Layer versioning

-Built-in LinkOptimizer Server for streamlining InDesign image workflows

-Automatic email notifications on processing errors and stages

-Run custom AppleScript and JavaScript scripts

-PDF security presets for different workflows

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server with built-in LinkOptimizer Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 3 and $350 for the users of earlier versions and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.13-26.x and Adobe InDesign CC 2018-2025.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit .