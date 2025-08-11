Cheapest 2025 Ice Cube Concert Tickets Online: Use CITY10 For Deals At Capitalcitytickets All Shows On Sale For Less

MENAFN - GetNews)



Get ready to experience the legendary Ice Cube live on his 2025 Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour, a celebration of his 40-year career as a hip-hop pioneer, actor, and cultural icon. Known for his raw lyricism, gangsta rap roots, and electrifying performances, Ice Cube is set to deliver unforgettable shows packed with hits from his N.W.A days, solo career, and new tracks from his 2024 album, Man Down. At CapitalCityTickets, you can score the cheapest 2025 Ice Cube concert tickets online using promo code CITY10 for an extra 10% off already discounted prices. Below, we dive into the tour schedule, top singles, and tips to secure the best deals for an epic hip-hop experience.

Why Ice Cube's 2025 Tour Is a Must-See

Ice Cube, born O'Shea Jackson in South Central Los Angeles, revolutionized hip-hop as a founding member of N.W.A and as a solo artist with groundbreaking albums like AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted (1990) and The Predator (1992). With over 10 million albums sold, tens of millions of Spotify listeners, and a robust social media following, Ice Cube's influence spans music, film, and culture. The Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour promises high-energy performances, featuring classics, new tracks from Man Down, and possibly remixes or covers like his collaboration with Dr. Dre. With no confirmed opening acts, fans can expect pure Ice Cube energy from start to finish. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to his legacy, CapitalCityTickets offers affordable tickets to catch this hip-hop legend live.

Ice Cube 2025 Truth to Power Tour Dates

The 2025 tour kicks off in the fall, with confirmed North American dates announced as part of the Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour. Below is the current schedule, based on available information:

Sep 16 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

Sep 17 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 19 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

Sep 20 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

Sep 22 - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter - Portland, OR

Sep 25 - Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA

Sep 27 - Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl - San Diego, CA

Sep 28 - Crypto Arena - Los Angeles, CA

Sep 30 - Desert Diamond Arena - Glendale, AZ

Oct 2 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

Oct 4 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

Oct 6 - United Center - Chicago, IL

Oct 8 - Rocket Arena - Cleveland, OH

Oct 9 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

Oct 12 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

Oct 14 - State Farm Arena - GA - Atlanta, GA

Oct 16 - Moody Center ATX - Austin, TX

Oct 17 - Toyota Center - TX - Houston, TX

Note: Additional dates may be announced, as Ice Cube's tour is expected to include 33–34 shows across the U.S. through November 15, 2025. Check CapitalCityTickets for real-time updates and ticket availability.

Ice Cube's Top Singles to Expect

Ice Cube's setlist for the 2025 tour will likely blend his iconic hits, N.W.A classics, and new tracks from Man Down (released November 22, 2024). Based on recent performances, such as his March 7, 2025, show in Sydney, Australia, here are ten top singles fans can expect:

“It Was a Good Day” (1992, The Predator) – A 2x Platinum classic, this track is a storytelling masterpiece about a perfect day in South Central, a staple in every Ice Cube show.

“Check Yo Self” (1992, The Predator) – A fan-favorite featuring Das EFX, known for its infectious beat and live energy.

“Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It” (2008, Raw Footage) – A hard-hitting anthem addressing stereotypes, perfect for Cube's conscious hip-hop style.

“No Vaseline” (1991, Death Certificate) – A fiery diss track from his N.W.A days, often a highlight of his live performances.

**“You Can Do It” (1999, War & Peace Vol. 2) – A high-energy club banger featuring Mack 10 and Ms. Toi, guaranteed to get the crowd moving.

“Straight Outta Compton” (1988, N.W.A, Straight Outta Compton) – A seminal N.W.A track, often performed to honor his gangsta rap roots.

“It's My Ego” (2024, Man Down) – A new single from his latest album, showcasing his continued relevance with bold lyricism.

“Bow Down” (1996, Westside Connection, Bow Down) – A West Coast anthem with WC and Mack 10, a live crowd-pleaser.

“Ego Maniacs” (2024, Man Down) – Another fresh track from Man Down, blending modern production with Cube's signature aggression.

“Natural Born Killaz” (1994, with Dr. Dre, Murder Was the Case) – A gritty collaboration often included as a cover in his setlists.

Fans may also hear tracks like“Friday” (inspired by his film franchise) or“Bop Gun (One Nation)” for a funk-infused vibe, depending on the show's flow.

How to Score the Cheapest 2025 Ice Cube Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

CapitalCityTickets is your go-to source for the cheapest Ice Cube tickets, offering a wide range of seating options, from floor seats to upper-level bargains, with no hidden fees. Follow these steps to secure the best deals:

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search for“Ice Cube 2025 Tour.”

Select your preferred date and venue from the tour schedule.

Use the interactive seating chart to choose seats, from front-row floor to budget-friendly upper tiers.

Apply promo code CITY10 at checkout to save an extra 10% on all tickets.

Complete your secure purchase and receive mobile tickets instantly for hassle-free entry.

Ticket prices vary by venue and demand. For example, Niagara Falls, ON (September 19) tickets start at $60, while high-demand shows like Boston (October 18) may start at $100. Resale tickets for sold-out shows like Atlantic City (October 4) can reach $200, but CITY10 ensures extra savings across all seating levels.

Best Seats to Buy for Ice Cube's 2025 Tour

To maximize your concert experience, consider these seating options at key venues:

Floor Seats (Orchestra or Pit): Perfect for fans wanting to be close to Ice Cube's high-energy performance, with clear views of his stage presence. Prices start at $150–$400 for shows like Boston or Charlotte. Use CITY10 to save. Best For: Die-hard fans seeking an immersive experience.

Lower-Level Seats (Sections 100–200): Offer a great balance of proximity and cost, with prices starting at $80–$250. Ideal for seeing Cube's interactions with the crowd. Best For: Fans wanting a close view without premium prices.

Upper-Level Seats (Sections 300–400): The most affordable option, starting at $60 for shows like Niagara Falls or Prior Lake. These seats provide a full view of the stage and are great for budget-conscious fans. Best For: Casual fans or those on a tight budget.

VIP Packages: Available at select venues like Foxwoods (October 17), these may include meet-and-greets or premium seating, starting at $300. Check CapitalCityTickets for availability and apply CITY10. Best For: Fans seeking a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Use the interactive seating charts on CapitalCityTickets to preview your view and select the best seats for your budget.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets?

Lowest Prices: Tickets start at $60 for select shows, often cheaper than primary sellers like Ticketmaster.

Exclusive Promo Code: CITY10 saves an extra 10% on all seating levels, including floor and VIP options.

Wide Selection: Choose from floor, lower-level, upper-level, or VIP seats with transparent pricing.

Trusted Platform: 100% buyer guarantee ensures authentic tickets and on-time delivery.

Secure Checkout: Mobile tickets and 24/7 support (1-855-514-5624) make purchasing seamless.

Tips for Scoring the Cheapest Ice Cube Tickets

Buy Early: High-demand shows like Atlantic City (October 4) and Boston (October 18) sell out quickly, with prices rising closer to the date. Secure tickets early to lock in deals.

Opt for Smaller Venues: Shows at venues like The Louisville Palace (October 12) or Ovens Auditorium (October 22) may have lower prices than larger arenas, starting at $60–$80.

Check Last-Minute Deals: Monitor CapitalCityTickets for price drops on resale tickets as show dates approach, especially for less competitive markets.

Sign Up for Alerts: Subscribe to CapitalCityTickets's newsletter for updates on new tour dates and exclusive offers.

Follow Ice Cube on Social Media: Check Ice Cube's official X account (@IceCube) for presale announcements or additional tour dates to plan your purchase.

Don't Miss Ice Cube's 2025 Truth to Power Tour

The Ice Cube 2025 Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour is a rare chance to witness a hip-hop legend perform classics like“It Was a Good Day” and“Check Yo Self” alongside new tracks from Man Down. With CapitalCityTickets, you can grab the cheapest tickets online, starting at $60, and save an extra 10% with promo code CITY10. From Niagara Falls to Biloxi, every show promises raw energy and iconic rhymes. Don't wait-tickets for high-demand dates are selling fast!

