Delivery Robots Market Worth $3,236.5 Million By 2030, At A CAGR Of 32.4%

"Delivery Robots Market"The global Delivery Robots Market size in terms of revenue is estimated to be worth $795.6 million in 2025 and is poised to reach $3,236.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period.

The report " Delivery Robots Market by Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Load Carrying Capacity (Up to 10 kg, more than 10 kg to 50 kg, more than 50 kg), Number of Wheels (3 wheels, 4 wheels, 6 wheels), Speed Limit, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 " The delivery robots market is projected to reach USD 3,236.5 million by 2030 from USD 795.6 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period. The market for delivery robots is growing at a very fast pace, led by a set of key drivers. The rise of e-commerce has increased the demand for instant last-mile delivery solutions, prompting companies to utilize autonomous robots to fulfill customer expectations for speed and convenience. Artificial intelligence and machine learning have reached the stage where delivery robots can easily move around dense urban cities and deliver products efficiently and safely. Also, increasing operating expenses and labor shortages have compelled organizations to think of automation as a solution to provide services at lower costs. All these drivers propel the increasing use of delivery robots across sectors such as food, logistics, and retail.

Browse 278 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 251 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Delivery Robots Market"

Outdoor type is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Outdoor delivery robots are projected to have the biggest market size due to their extensive applications for suburban and urban last-mile delivery, where demand is greater for fast and efficient parcel, food, and grocery deliveries. Outdoor delivery robots, owing to their ability to move on varied terrain and being deployable outdoors, have a broader scope of applications compared to indoor robots. The increased number of e-commerce transactions, the demand for contactless delivery, and labor shortages further push their implementation. Outdoor robots also lower operational expenses and enhance delivery efficiency for logistics companies and retailers. These factors thus conspire to place outdoor delivery robots in a position to dominate the market for delivery robots.

The 6 wheels segment is projected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

Six-wheeled delivery robots are expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to their enhanced stability, which allows them to navigate rough terrain. This makes them ideal for outdoor and city deliveries. Additionally, they can carry heavier loads and more packages, meeting the increasing demands of the e-commerce and logistics industries. The growing use of such robots in grocery, food, and package deliveries continues to keep them in high demand, particularly because the retail industry requires effective last-mile deliveries. As delivery automation continues to rise, six-wheel robots achieve better maneuverability and capacity in a manner that enables them to maintain their recent market surge. Six-wheel robots are therefore the optimal answer for companies in need of attaining maximal effectiveness and reliability in their delivery operations.

North America is expected to be the largest market for delivery robots.

The Delivery Robots Industry in North America has been further sub-segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. In 2024, the US accounted for the largest share of ~78% of the North American market. Autonomous delivery robots are gaining ground in urban landscapes. In North America, especially in the US, ground delivery robots have become commercialized in the last few years. US-based companies like Savioke, Nuro, and several others have created autonomous mobile delivery robots that look ready for the streets and are already finding gainful employment in enclosed premises of universities and hotels. The increasing demand for delivery robots in the retail industry and growing labor costs for last-mile deliveries are expected to drive the growth of the delivery robots market in North America.

Major Players in the Delivery Robots Companies include Starship Technologies (US), JD, Inc. (China), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Relay Robotics, Inc. (US), Nuro, Inc. (US), Boston Dynamics (US), Eliport (Spain), Kiwibot (US), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), and Ottonomy (US).

