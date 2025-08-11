FIFA Volunteer Application Program For World Cup 2026 Now Open

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha: The volunteer application program for FIFA World Cup 2026 is now open, with more than 65,000 volunteers expected to participate in this exceptional World Cup edition, announces Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, on his Instagram account.



US Embassy in Doha welcomes visa applications for FIFA World Cup FIFA announces ticket sales launch date for 2026 World Cup in North America

World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by three countries, a history first initiative, with USA, Canada, and Mexico, hosting a total of 104 games within 16 host cities, according to FIFA website.

“... this will be the largest volunteer programme for a FIFA event to date,” says Gianni.

“Volunteers are the heart, soul and smile of FIFA tournaments. They get to show off their local pride, gain a behind-the-scenes view of the tournament and make memories and friendships that can last a lifetime, while supporting a historic event.”

For volunteers to be eligible, they must adhere to the following criteria:

- Commitment of eight shifts between June 11, 2026, and July 19, 2026.

- Be of 18 years old or older at the time of application.

- Must comply with the entry requirements of the host country.

- Ability to speak English, with additional languages a plus.

- Attend Volunteer Team Tryouts and complete training.

- Agree to and pass a background review, though the process varies for Mexico.

The Application Timeline

The Application round is expected to finish by the end of September 2025, and then comes the Volunteer Team Tryouts between October 2025 and January 2026, where applicants are invited to attend Volunteer Team Tryouts.

They also get to connect with fellow volunteers, meet their volunteer Management team, and experience a glimpse of the tournament.

Following this, comes the Role Offers process, spanning from December 2025 to March 2026, where if selected, volunteers will receive their official volunteer role offer.

From March to June 2026, comes the Gear Up & Get Ready process, where after accepting their role offers, the volunteers' journey will kick off with mandatory training designed to prepare them for their important roles.

The tournament is set to occur in June and July 2026, as the biggest World Cup yet.

Gianni further adds:“We hope interested individuals will join us as we welcome the world to CAMxUS North America in 2026.”

Volunteers are to enjoy a set of perks as they join the tournament teams, with official FIFA World Cup 26 uniforms given to them, in addition to exclusive rewards and recognition items, and a volunteer certificate.

Additionally, meals and refreshments during the volunteers' shifts will be provided.