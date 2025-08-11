Diversified Foodservice Supply Appoints Lev Peker As Chief Executive Officer
VERNON HILLS, Ill., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Foodservice Supply (DFS), a leading provider of equipment, supplies, and parts to the foodservice industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lev Peker as Chief Executive Officer.
Peker brings a strong track record of leadership and growth from the automotive aftermarket industry, where he excelled as CEO of PartsID and CarParts. There, he successfully scaled operations, enhanced customer experience, and delivered strong financial results. His deep expertise in e-commerce, operational efficiency, and system modernization aligns closely with DFS's strategic priorities.
Known for his passion for innovation and customer focus, Peker has built a reputation for driving performance through streamlined operations and fostering a strong team culture.
While foodservice is a new space for him, his adaptable leadership style and proven business acumen are expected to bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to DFS.
"I'm honored to join DFS at such a pivotal time," said Peker. "The opportunity to lead a company with such deep industry roots and a strong customer-first culture is incredibly exciting. I look forward to building on this foundation and unlocking new ways to deliver value through innovation, operational excellence, and digital transformation."
For more information on DFS or its companies, visit .
About Diversified Foodservice Supply
Diversified Foodservice Supply (DFS), LLC, based in Vernon Hills, IL, is a leader in parts, supplies, and accessories for the food industry, serving over 250,000 foodservice customer locations worldwide. DFS is uniquely positioned with a broad product assortment that offers customers a choice between national brands from leading OEMs and high-quality exclusive brands such as Mavrik OCM parts, Franklin kitchen accessories, and KNG apparel. Along with a comprehensive inventory of in-stock products that ship the same day, DFS offers industry-leading warranties, and an award-winning customer service team comprised of veterans from the restaurant and service industries. The company markets its products to service professionals, resellers, and restaurant operators through its proprietary banners, including AllPoints, TundraFMP, Gaskets Unlimited, and Espresso Parts.
Contact Information:
Diversified Foodservice Supply (DFS)
Rachel See
[email protected]
