Novartis Posts Encouraging Results For Sjögren's Syndrome Therapy

Novartis Posts Encouraging Results For Sjögren's Syndrome Therapy
-
Italiano
it
Novartis: buoni risultati per rimedio Sindrome di Sjögren
Original
Read more: Novartis: buoni risultati per rimedio Sindrome di Sjögre
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In the phase III trials Neptunus-1 and Neptunus-2, the therapy reduced disease activity in patients, a statement said today. The data will now be presented at a medical congress and forwarded to health authorities worldwide.
Ianalumab has the potential to become the only targeted treatment for patients with Sjögren's Syndrome, according to Novartis. According to experts, the product could bring the group more than CHF1 billion ($1.24 billion) per year in the future.
Ianalumab (VAY736) is a next-generation human antibody that could treat several B-cell-related diseases, including the aforementioned Sjögren's Syndrome, but also immune thrombocytopenia (PTI) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The therapy is the result of a collaboration with Morphosys, a company acquired by Novartis in 2024.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment