Techmediabreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) Secures U.S. Patent For Gesture And Voice-Controlled Neural Interface

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) , a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted its patent titled“Gesture and Voice-Controlled Interface Device.” The patent covers proprietary neural interface technology enabling gesture-based control and real-world physical measurements from the wrist, including object weight estimation, torque and force measurement, and integration with voice commands, XR embodiment, and brain-computer interface innovations. The protected technology supports applications in XR immersion, industrial efficiency, logistics accuracy, and assistive solutions for individuals with severe disabilities. The grant advances the company's IP strategy and reinforces its position in developing next-generation wearable bio-potential sensors.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

