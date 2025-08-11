Punjab Govt Withdraws Land Pooling Policy After Facing Criticism From Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 11 (IANS) Days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the Punjab government's land pooling policy, Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said on Monday that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government has always been a government of the farmers, placing their interests at the forefront from day one.

The Minister added that whether it was waiving off farm loans, fighting for better prices for crops, improving irrigation facilities, or providing relief in electricity bills, every step has been taken with the welfare of farmers in mind.

He said that in line with this vision, the Land Pooling Policy 2025 was also introduced.

Mundian added that the objective was to make farmers active stakeholders in development, significantly increase the value of their land, and connect them with modern infrastructure and facilities.

However, the Minister said that Punjab government believes that real development is only achieved when farmers are happy and satisfied.

He added that if there is disagreement among farmers regarding any policy, imposing it forcefully goes against public interest and democratic principles.

Therefore, Hardeep Singh Mundian said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state government has taken a major and historic decision to withdraw the Land Pooling Policy, giving the highest importance to farmers' voices.

The Minister added that this move proves that for the Punjab government, farmers are not just voters -- they are family.

He said that when a family member is unhappy, listening to them and changing course is the true mark of service and sensitive leadership.

Mundian added that the state government has shown that it doesn't believe in stubbornness, but in trust and participatory governance.

The Minister said that behind this decision lies a clear message that every farmer in Punjab can rest assured that their land, their rights, and the fruits of their hard work are completely protected.

He added that the policy will not be implemented without farmers' consent and involvement, adding that this is not merely the withdrawal of a policy -- it is a renewed commitment to strengthen the bond of trust, respect, and partnership with the farmers.

Mundian said that once again, the Bhagwant Mann government has proven that the true identity of Punjab lies in its soil, its labour, and its pride, adding that the prosperity of the farmers is the prosperity of Punjab -- and that is the government's highest goal.