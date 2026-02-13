Transparency And Sentiments Of People Should Reflect In Process Of Census: MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Feb 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the census is the country's largest and most important data process on the basis of which the strategies are prepared to take development to the last person in society.

Chief Minister Yadav made this statement addressing the state-level conference at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal, which was attended by senior bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Additional Chief Secretaries and many others.

All district collectors, divisional commissioners and municipal commissioners joined the conference-cum training camp, which is part of the state government's preparation for the first phase of the census set to begin in the state from May 1.

This state level conference organised after a comprehensive review of preparations was conducted across the state, and it was noted that a large number of officers and employees will be deployed for census work.

Addressing the conference, the Chief Minister emphasised that the government's "commitment" and "impartiality" will be crucial parts and these should be reflected during the process of the caste census.

"This is the first time such a social-level census has been conducted after 1931 and together we are going to create a historic record. This census will be interpreted in many ways from politically and socially, therefore, clarity and transparency should be maintained," CM Yadav said.

He also pointed out that people have emotional attachments with their properties, including homes, land, shops or anything else they have, and the officials must respect those sentiments during the census process.

"If someone's house, land, or shop is affected, their emotional attachment must also be understood; sensitivity is essential along with development," he added.

Notably, the census will be conducted in a fully digital, paperless manner through an app-based system and the mega exercise will be carried out in two phases. The first phase of the process will be conducted between May 1 to May 30, 2026, during which house-to-house listing and housing enumeration will be conducted.

While the second the final phase of census, during which population enumeration will be done, will be conducted in February 2027.