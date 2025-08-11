The Pickled Beet Partners With The Q Institute To Help People Live Healthy Lives

Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

The Partnership Includes Tailored Meals For Optimal Health and Healing

- Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pickled Beet , South Florida's award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, has partnered with the Q Institute , a cutting-edge longevity clinic located in downtown Miami led by Dr. Mark Zhuk, where his proactive approach to health has transformed countless lives.

The Pickled Beet will provide meals tailored to specific dietary requirements that Dr. Zhuk prescribes his patients, including weight management, heart health, impaired methylation profiles, Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO), and more. The partnership utilizes food as medicine, helping the Q Institute continue to provide personalized care and a whole-picture approach to wellness for their clients who are investing in their health.

"We selected the Q Institute as our latest functional medicine practice to partner with because their mission aligns with our own: to help people live their best lives," says Elizabeth Willard , Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. "We believe that the combination of the Q Institute's care modalities and The Pickled Beet's bespoke meals, provides the best opportunity for increased longevity. We're looking forward to working with Dr. Zhuk and his team to help his clients thrive and optimize their health."

For more than twenty years, The Pickled Beet has been serving South Florida's professional athletes, business men and women, busy families, and those navigating health issues and specialized diets. Each dish starts with organic, premium ingredients, customized to each client's allergies, dietary needs and preferences. Willard's own healing journey through food began when she suffered with the autoimmune disease, Hashimoto's. Today she leads The Pickled Beet with purpose and a commitment to the health of her clients, accommodating even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious meals.

“We are a precision medicine practice focusing on customizing our patient's health optimization plans based on their unique biological data,” says Dr. Mark Zhuk, Medical Director of the Q Institute.“It only makes sense to partner with a culinary company that can curate customized nutrition plans based on this same unique biological nutrition data.”

Matt, a current client of Dr. Zhuk has been implementing The Pickled Beet's meals into his health plan:“I've been enjoying the meals, and it has been a huge time and stress saver for me so I can focus more on my work than cooking and cleaning,” Matt explained.“I have been loving everything, especially the snacks. I haven't been able to have anything remotely close to a dessert in a while because of candida, and the ones [The Pickled Beet] makes are very helpful and great tasting.”



###

About The Pickled Beet

Personal Chef Services - Private Chef Experiences - In-Flight Catering

The Pickled Beet, South Florida's award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, helps clients focus on what's most important in life through tailored weekly personal chef services that deliver freshly prepared 100% organic meals right to their home or office. They also offer personalized services through luxury private chef events and holiday catering, in-flight private aviation catering, and semi-private chef experiences.

Inspired by her Italian great grandmother's home-cooked meals, Chef Elizabeth Willard founded The Pickled Beet in May 2006, with a mission to help clients heal through food, expertly accommodating even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious customized meals in a Celiac-safe kitchen.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach.

For more information visit:

About Dr. Mark Zhuk/ The Q Institute

Dr. Mark Zhuk, certified by the Canadian College of Family Physicians, is a visionary leader in the field of longevity and preventative medicine. After moving to the United States from Canada in 2001, Dr. Zhuk established himself as an expert in early disease detection and holistic wellness. He serves as the Medical Director of The Q Institute, a cutting-edge longevity clinic in downtown Miami, where his proactive approach to health has transformed countless lives.

Dr. Zhuk integrates his patients' lifestyles and diet into personalized wellness plans, focusing on the whole picture rather than just addressing symptoms. By prioritizing early diagnosis and prevention, he has shifted the traditional healthcare paradigm, empowering his patients to achieve optimal health and longevity. Dr. Zhuk's reputation for excellence extends internationally, with patients traveling from around the globe to seek his care. His innovative methods and dedication to saving lives make him a leader in the evolving landscape of preventative medicine.

For more information visit:

Maya Brook

ShuBu Creative

+1 720-237-9535

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.