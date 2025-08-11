Haloid Solutions Offers Cash Prize And Free Radio Equipment In Early Warning Design Competition For University Students

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saddened by the tragic loss of life caused by recent flash floods in Austin, Texas, Haloid Solutions, a leading provider of integrated radio solutions, recently announced an Early Warning Design Competition aimed at supporting university students with a passion for creating an alternative warning system to help reduce future tragedies.

According to a Haloid spokesperson, "Cellular-based warning systems and Short Message Service (SMS) texts don't always reach those who need them most. Power outages and coverage gaps make alternative notification necessary, and we want to support and encourage university students who are interested in finding an affordable solution."

Many experts believe that a hybrid system that conveys emergency information via cell phones and two-way radios would improve outcomes. People would receive important notifications even in areas where cell coverage is limited or when carrying a cell phone is prohibited by institutional policy.

Haloid believes that a hybrid approach - one that includes using cellular and radio communications simultaneously ­­- is the most effective approach to life-saving communication. In December 2024, Haloid Solutions launched HaloidNotify - the world's first mass-radio notification system, a unification of both systems that amplifies notification efforts.

"Making radio-based alert systems more affordable is key," so Haloid is sponsoring an Early Warning Design Competition to U.S.-based college students. Haloid will provide free (including shipping) VHF repeaters to qualified applicants and award a $2,500 prize to the winner with the best design. Interested candidates may apply on Haloid's website. Haloid's engineers will judge the competition.

"We are looking for enthusiastic students who are committed to designing and building a low-cost emergency alert and notification system that operates over radio airwaves. Students should follow their passion and devise a system to convey life-saving alerts in the event of a natural disaster or other life-threatening weather or emergency event."

Since Haloid aims to reach as many people as possible with these notifications, candidates must agree to share their design creations publicly to reach the broadest possible audience. Full details and an entry form can be found here .

Haloid Solutions is an invaluable resource for businesses, radio dealers, governments, and individuals seeking radio repairs, parts, and entire radio solutions. We believe in offering affordable, high quality, two-way communication equipment that is reliable and fits your unique needs. For more information about Haloid Solutions or HaloidNotify , please visit .

