The LUJO® Collection From Wilsonart Introduces A New Era Of Luxury Woodgrains

TEMPLE, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart , a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is redefining the look of luxury with four new woodgrain designs in The LUJO ® Collectio . Emulating the natural beauty of Ash and Teak, these additions deliver bold texture and refined elegance to today's interiors, making them ideal for cabinets and casegoods, cabinet interiors, closet systems, open shelving, storage cubbies, fixtures, furniture and accent wall panels.

“Each new woodgrain design was meticulously crafted to deliver a strikingly real surface that outperforms traditional wood veneers,” said Kate Grossman, Vice President of Design and Marketing at Wilsonart.“These additions offer the perfect balance of refined beauty and rugged spirit, allowing designers to craft residential and resimercial spaces that are not only sophisticated but also deeply rooted in nature's most captivating elements.”

The new Teak and Ash designs embrace two key themes – Amazing Grains, bringing the outdoors in with timeless looks inspired by the frontier spirit and American Heartland architecture, and Engrained Luxury, reflecting the rise of luxury wood finishes in home design, influenced by slow travel and unexplored destinations. The four new designs include:



Carolina Ash (8287K-17) : A Honey Beige design inspired by sun-soaked destinations with subtle luxury, refined grains and movement. Discover the beauty of seaside landscapes, where golden sunlight gently warms the earth. Carolina Ash offers sun-soaked hues, straight graining and delicate linear textures that evoke the timeless charm of coastal design. This design includes the matte Silken Wood finish.

Cambridge Ash (8288K-17) : A Mythical Black design inspired by the transformative power of the dark. Deep black and grey tones are found in Cambridge. Cambridge Ash features the intrigue of a dark stained woodgrain found in this storied destination, complete with straight graining, subtle warm and cool undertones, and the matte Silken Wood finish.

Sunda (8289K-05) : A Restorative Brown design inspired by iconic architecture of the heartland with a relaxed, subtle grain and a nod to the outdoors. Sunda embodies the revival of rugged Western styles and mid-century design. Featuring a dark brown base and golden undertones, this Teak-inspired design evokes the possibilities of an iconic outdoor adventure. A low-sheen, matte Timbergrain finish completes the luxury look. Highlands (8291K-05) : A Warm Nutmeg design inspired by light woods from the American West. Highlands captures the refined spirit of the Midwest heartland. This casual Teak design features a warm caramel hue, soft golden undertones, and medium brown graining. Delicate ticking and natural variation are elevated by the low-sheen, matte Timbergrain finish.

These new offerings bring the collection to a total of 41 designs, delving into a more comprehensive and cohesive color palette that offers unparalleled options and realistic textures replicating the best species, stains and cuts of real wood. The addition of luxury matte and low-sheen Silken Wood and Timbergrain finishes within each design enhance durability while elevating the aesthetic appeal.

Each new design is available in a best-matched collection of coordinating Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels and Edgeband. Linen and textile designs from Wilsonart ® Interior are also curated to coordinate with new LUJO woodgrains, inspiring inner beauty solutions for cabinets.

“By seamlessly merging nature's most timeless elements with innovative finishes, we empower architects and designers to create spaces that not only evoke a sense of place but inspire a lasting connection to the world around us,” added Grossman.

The LUJO Collection is more affordable than natural wood and wood veneer, making the possibilities virtually endless and allowing for personalized coordination across a range of interior applications. It's also stain and moisture-resistant, allowing for simple cleaning and disinfection. The LUJO Collection is manufactured in the U.S.A. with sustainable engineering that protects real-world-exploited wood. LUJO with GREENGUARD Gold Certification meets low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality.

For more information about the new LUJO offerings, visit .

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, MermaidTM, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, Thinscape® and WetwallTM brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com .

