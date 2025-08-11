Veterinary Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 4.52 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 6.59% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The veterinary diagnostics market is witnessing strong growth due to increasing pet adoption, rising demand for preventive healthcare, and advancements in diagnostic technologies. However, high diagnostic costs and limited access to veterinary care in rural areas restrain market expansion. Growing awareness about zoonotic diseases and increasing livestock health monitoring create significant opportunities for industry players.

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.84 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.52 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The veterinary diagnostics market is growing rapidly, fueled by rising pet care spending, advanced testing solutions, and increased disease surveillance in animals. Demand is surging for accurate, rapid diagnostics to ensure early detection, better treatment outcomes, and improved animal health management.

Key Highlights of the Report :



Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

Segment Analysis : Breaks down the market by Type, Application, Animal Type, and Technology for focused strategy development.

Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

Competitive Landscape : Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches.

Growth Drivers & Challenges : Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption. Challenges and Risk Assessment : Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at:

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Overview

Market Driver

1. Rising Pet Adoption and Companion Animal Healthcare Spending

The global rise in pet ownership, especially in urban and high-income households, is driving the demand for veterinary diagnostics. Pet humanization trends mean owners are investing more in preventive healthcare, early disease detection, and routine checkups for their cats, dogs, and exotic pets. Advanced diagnostic services such as hematology, urinalysis, immunodiagnostics, and molecular testing are becoming standard in veterinary clinics. Additionally, insurance coverage for pets is expanding, making high-quality diagnostic services more affordable. As pet care spending rises, the need for accurate and timely diagnostic solutions will continue to grow, directly strengthening the veterinary diagnostics market.

2. Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic and Livestock Diseases

Zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted between animals and humans, are a significant public health concern. Diseases like rabies, brucellosis, bovine tuberculosis, and avian influenza not only threaten animal welfare but also impact food security, trade, and economies. Livestock disease outbreaks can result in large-scale culling, export restrictions, and revenue losses. Veterinary diagnostics play an essential role in controlling these risks through early detection, continuous monitoring, and quick response. Governments, NGOs, and international health bodies are actively funding animal disease control programs, which boosts the adoption of advanced testing tools.

3. Technological Advancements in Veterinary Diagnostic Tools

The veterinary diagnostics industry is witnessing rapid technological innovations, including PCR-based molecular diagnostics, ELISA tests, lateral flow assays, and portable point-of-care analyzers. These technologies offer faster, more accurate, and cost-effective disease detection, enabling timely intervention. AI-driven image analysis, telemedicine-enabled diagnostics, and cloud-based veterinary data platforms are further enhancing efficiency and accessibility. Portable devices are particularly valuable in rural and field settings, ensuring diagnostic capabilities are not limited to urban clinics.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

Market Restraint

1. High Cost of Advanced Veterinary Diagnostic Procedures

Cutting-edge veterinary diagnostic tools, while highly accurate, often come with significant costs for purchase, maintenance, and consumables. Many small and medium-sized veterinary clinics cannot afford such investments, limiting the scope of services they can provide. For pet owners and livestock farmers, the high cost of frequent testing can discourage regular checkups, leading to late disease detection. Even with insurance, the cumulative cost of diagnostics can be prohibitive in developing economies.

2. Limited Access to Veterinary Services in Rural and Developing Areas

In many rural regions, access to modern veterinary diagnostic facilities is minimal due to the lack of infrastructure, trained professionals, and transportation networks for sample collection. Livestock farmers often depend on physical observation rather than laboratory confirmation, which can lead to incorrect or delayed treatment. The lack of diagnostic awareness also reduces demand for these services. As a result, potential market growth in emerging economies remains untapped.

3. Regulatory and Standardization Challenges in Veterinary Diagnostics

Veterinary diagnostics are subject to complex and often region-specific regulatory requirements, including varying approval timelines, testing protocols, and certification standards. This lack of harmonization makes global expansion challenging for diagnostic manufacturers. Additionally, the cost and time needed to achieve compliance can delay the introduction of new products. For small companies, these hurdles can be prohibitive, limiting innovation and competition.

Geographical Dominance: North America dominates the veterinary diagnostics market, driven by advanced animal healthcare infrastructure, high pet adoption rates, and strong awareness of zoonotic disease prevention. The U.S. and Canada lead in adopting molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, and preventive screening programs. Favorable government policies, robust R&D investments, and the presence of major market players strengthen the region's leadership. With growing demand for rapid, accurate diagnostics, North America continues to set global benchmarks in veterinary healthcare innovation.

Key Players

The“Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Antech Diagnostics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Virbac, Zoetis Inc., Heska Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Neogen Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., and IDvet.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Type, Application, Animal Type, Technology and Geography.



Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Type



Diagnostic Imaging



Immunodiagnostic Tests



Molecular Diagnostics



Clinical Chemistry



Hematology

Urinalysis



Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Application





Infectious Diseases



Cancer Hormonal Disorders



Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type



Companion Animals

Livestock Animals



Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Technology





Polymerase Chain Reaction



ELISA Diagnostic Imaging



Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

Why This Report Matters :

This report provides actionable insights on market trends, opportunities, and competitive dynamics. It helps B2B decision-makers, manufacturers, and investors identify growth areas, optimize strategies, and strengthen market positioning in the rapidly evolving veterinary diagnostics sector.

Who You Should Read This Report :



Market research professionals

Veterinary product manufacturers

Animal healthcare providers

Investors & industry analysts B2B buyers in animal health sectors



Browse Related Reports:

Global Oral Bordetella Vaccine Market Size By Vaccine Type (Monovalent Vaccines, Multivalent Vaccines), By Species (Canine, Feline), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By End-User (Veterinary Practitioners, Pet Owners), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Chlortetracycline Hydrochloride Ointment Market Size By Product Type (Branded, Generic), By Application (Skin Infection, Eye Infection, Veterinary Use), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Animal Research Equipment Market Size By Equipment (Dual Access, Bedding Disposal, Single-sided, Animal Containment), By Animal Type (Small, Large), By Application (Human Research, Veterinary), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Equine Supplement Products Market Size By Supplement Type (Vitamins And Minerals Supplements, Joint Health Supplements), By Formulation Type (Powders, Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Veterinary Clinics), By End User (Professional Equestrians, Amateur Riders), By Age Group Of Horses (Foals, Young Horses (2-4 Years)), By Price/Brand (Mass Market Equine Supplements, Premium / High-Performance Equine Supplements), By Geography, And Forecast

9 Best Veterinary Software for streamlined practice management

Visualize Veterinary Diagnostics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Follow Us On: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: ... Web: SOURCE – Verified Market Research®