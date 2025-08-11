403
UAE Vows Support for Sudan’s Peace Initiatives
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday reiterated its firm backing for peace initiatives in Sudan and emphasized the urgent need to protect civilians caught in ongoing conflict.
In an official statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry declared, “The United Arab Emirates stands with the Sudanese people in their pursuit of peace, stability, and a dignified future.”
The ministry underscored the nation’s “unwavering commitment to working closely with partners to foster dialogue, mobilize international support, and contribute to initiatives that address the humanitarian crisis and lay the groundwork for sustainable peace.”
In the same release, the UAE condemned the Sudanese government for what it described as “unfounded accusations and deliberate propaganda” directed at Abu Dhabi.
Sudan has yet to respond to the Emirati statement.
Tensions between the two countries escalated sharply in May when Sudan cut diplomatic ties with the UAE. This followed the International Court of Justice’s dismissal of Sudan’s lawsuit accusing Abu Dhabi of “complicity in genocide” in Darfur, linked to its alleged support of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — charges the UAE has consistently denied.
Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in violent clashes between its army and the RSF, resulting in over 20,000 deaths and forcing 14 million people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations and local sources. However, research conducted by U.S. universities estimates the death toll may be as high as 130,000.
