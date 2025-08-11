AGEBOX Presents Ikids-Growth: Pioneering Safe And Natural Support For Children's Height Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AGEBOX , a trailblazer in pediatric health, is responding to the growing parental demand for safe, hormone-free height support-with iKids-Growth , the first-ever supplement designed to amplify the body's own growth signals safely and naturally.

iKids-Growth syncs with the body's natural growth signaling system. Genetics set the blueprint for a child's potential height, but reaching it takes precise biological signals that convert nutrients, sleep, and physical activity into measurable growth. That's exactly what iKids-Growth targets to support. The body's growth system follows a natural 24-hour cycle: At night the brain releases growth hormone (GH) to jumpstart growth. In response, the liver produces growth factors that directly help bones grow throughout the day. iKids-Growth's Day & Night formula is thoughtfully built to match this rhythm, offering around-the-clock support for healthy height development.

Formulated with carefully selected ingredients such as wolfberry, astragalus and oyster extracts, iKids-Growth relies solely on nature to support healthy growth patterns. This ability to translate these gentle ingredients into targeted biological action stems from AGEBOX's rigorous scientific approach.

Rethinking Growth Support Through Cellular Science

This approach centers on AcesviaTM, AGEBOX's proprietary screening platform that uses human primary cells to study how natural ingredients interact with key biological systems. For iKids-Growth, that means focusing on liver and bone cells to better understand how growth happens at the cellular level.

"We don't guess. We test," says Dr. Simon Liu, Head of Scientific Development at AGEBOX. "Primary human cells are the gold standard for studying biological activity outside the body. They're essentially 'living replicas' of cells from liver and bones. Unlike lab-grown cell lines, which can behave unnaturally over time, these cells act like they would in a real body, making our results far more reliable. They're also incredibly hard to obtain and maintain."

Through this process, scientists at AGEBOX have screened thousands of natural, GRAS-listed ingredients. These substances are widely recognized by experts as safe based on scientific research and long-term use in food. Only ingredients that demonstrate clear, consistent enhancement for core cellular signaling related to skeletal growth are selected for further refinement and formulation, where the most efficacious compounds are isolated and optimized into synergistic blends.

While many supplements rely on tradition, trends, or marketing appeal when choosing ingredients, every component in an AGEBOX product undergoes rigorous experimental validation. This kind of scientific rigor is more often seen in pharmaceutical development than in supplements.

Always with Parents' Concerns in Mind

As part of AGEBOX's unwavering commitment to credibility and safety, the company is investing in over 20 clinical trials on iKids-Growth, including three randomized controlled trials (RCTs), considered the most reliable type of study used in modern clinical research. To date, over 50,000 families have chosen iKids-Growth, with ongoing real-world tracking to further validate its outcomes.

Beyond clinical data, AGEBOX pays close attention to details parents care about. Each capsule is small and easy to swallow, with carefully calibrated doses suitable for children. iKids-Growth is made in the USA, and is manufactured under FDA's current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To ensure safety and clean labeling, every batch is independently tested by SGS, the world's leading third-party testing organization, for the absence of synthetic hormones, heavy metals, and pesticides. Because when it comes to kids' health, nothing less than the highest standard will do.

"Our goal was to create something parents could genuinely trust, not just because it's clean, but because every ingredient serves a real biological purpose," says Ryan Lawson, AGEBOX's Chief Brand Officer. "In an industry full of unsubstantiated claims, we're raising the bar for integrity, efficacy, and science-backed formulation. In fact, the very first user of iKids-Growth was our founder's daughter - a reminder that we only make products we'd confidently give to our own families."

A Decades-Long Journey Toward Better Pediatric Health

AGEBOX began exploring the effects of natural extracts on human cellular pathways long before pediatric nutrition became a mainstream focus. Since its founding in 2009, the company has built a strong scientific foundation, including the creation of a detailed map that links hundreds of natural extracts to the cellular pathways most relevant to children's growth and development. This mapping serves as the backbone for all their product innovations.

This deep groundwork led to the creation of iKids-Growth in 2021. Since then, AGEBOX has continued its dedicated efforts to broaden its product line, aiming to support children's health across development, cognition, metabolism, and beyond.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About AGEBOX

AGEBOX Inc. is a U.S.-based biotechnology company that develops evidence-based dietary supplements to support children's growth, cognition, and metabolic health. The company's proprietary AcesviaTM Platform uses human cell models to identify and refine GRAS-listed materials with measurable biological effects. Its formulas, supported by clinical trials, are designed to provide safe, natural, and scientifically grounded support for pediatric needs that are not fully addressed by existing solutions.

