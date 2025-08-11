U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis Report 2025-2033 Rise In Infectious Diseases Spurs Urgent Call For Stronger Surveillance, Prevention, And Diagnostic Systems
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$4.63 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.3.1.1. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases
3.3.1.2. Technological advancements in lateral flow
3.3.1.3. Growing adoption in homecare settings
3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.3.2.1. Stringent Regulations
3.3.3. Market Opportunities Analysis
3.3.3.1. Growing demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing
3.3.3.2. Expanding applications beyond healthcare
3.3.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.3.4.1. Product Recalls
3.4. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Analysis
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.2. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Kits & Reagents
4.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Lateral Flow Readers
4.4.2. Benchtop Readers
4.4.3. Digital Readers
Chapter 5. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Application Movement Analysis
5.2. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Clinical Testing
5.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Infectious Disease Testing
5.3.2.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.2.2. COVID-19
5.3.2.3. Mosquito Borne Disease Testing
5.3.2.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.2.3.2. Malaria Testing
5.3.2.3.3. Dengue Testing
5.3.2.3.4. Zika Testing
5.3.2.3.5. Chikungunya Testing
5.3.2.3.6. Others
5.3.2.4. Influenza Testing
5.3.2.5. Sexually Transmitted Infection Testing
5.3.2.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.2.5.2. HIV Testing
5.3.2.5.3. HPV Testing
5.3.2.5.4. Chlamydia Testing
5.3.2.5.5. Gonorrhea Testing
5.3.2.5.6. Syphilis Testing
5.3.2.5.7. Other STI Testing
5.3.2.6. Hepatitis
5.3.2.7. Tuberculosis
5.3.2.8. Other Infectious Diseases
5.3.3. Cardiac Marker Testing
5.3.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.3.2. Troponin I and T Testing
5.3.3.3. CK-MB Testing
5.3.3.4. BNP and NT-Probnp Testing
5.3.3.5. Myoglobin Testing
5.3.3.6. D-Dimer Testing
5.3.3.7. Other Cardiac Marker Tests
5.3.4. Pregnancy & Fertility Testing
5.3.4.2. Pregnancy Testing
5.3.4.3. Fertility Testing
5.3.5. Cholesterol Testing/Lipid Profile
5.3.6. Drugs of Abuse Testing
5.3.7. Other Clinical Tests
5.4. Veterinary Diagnostics
5.5. Food Safety & Environment Testing
5.6. Drug Development & Quality Testing
Chapter 6. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Technique Movement Analysis
6.2. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Technique 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Sandwich Assays
6.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Competitive Assays
6.5. Multiplex Detection Assays
Chapter 7. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: End-use Movement Analysis
7.2. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End-use 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Hospitals & Clinics
7.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Diagnostic Laboratories
7.5. Home Care
7.6. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
7.7. Other End-use
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Company Profiles
8.4.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment