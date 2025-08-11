U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis Report 2025-2033 Rise In Infectious Diseases Spurs Urgent Call For Stronger Surveillance, Prevention, And Diagnostic Systems

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Kits & Reagents, Lateral Flow Readers), By Application (Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety & Environment Testing), By Technique, By End use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. lateral flow assay market size was valued at USD 2.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.63 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2025 to 2033

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases places immense pressure on public health systems worldwide. With increasing urbanization, interconnectivity, antimicrobial resistance, and the rising impact of climate change, experts stress the urgent need for enhanced infectious disease surveillance, prevention, and diagnostic capabilities.

The global rise in infectious diseases significantly drives the lateral flow assays (LFA) market by necessitating rapid diagnostic solutions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tuberculosis (TB) cases in the U.S. increased from 7,874 in 2022 to 10,347 in 2024, reflecting a notable public health challenge.



The mosquito-borne disease testing segment is projected to experience significant growth due to the rising prevalence of mosquito-borne infections, including West Nile virus (WNV), dengue, chikungunya, Zika virus, malaria, and yellow fever. The increasing incidence of these diseases has heightened the demand for rapid and efficient diagnostic solutions, particularly in regions prone to outbreaks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Nile virus (WNV) has become endemic in the U.S., with cases reported in all 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, predominantly during the summer and fall months. As of November 2024, the CDC recorded 1,466 cases of WNV, while in 2022, 913 human cases were reported, with 70% classified as neuroinvasive and 30% as non-neuroinvasive. The increasing burden of mosquito-borne diseases, alongside ongoing health crises such as COVID-19 and monkeypox, underscores the urgent need for effective diagnostic and surveillance measures.

Public health initiatives also play a crucial role in market expansion. The CDC's Influenza Division International Program focuses on surveillance, pandemic preparedness, research, and vaccination programs to combat influenza. Additionally, the National Association of County and City Health Officials supports local health departments in influenza prevention and control.

