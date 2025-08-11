Reveille Launches Reveille SENTRYTM Service Level Assurance Platform For Msps, Sis, And Isvs Supporting ECM, IDP, RPA
Reveille SENTRY for MSPs, SIs, ISVs
Empowering partners to detect, diagnose, and resolve content process issues before they impact customers.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reveille Software, the leader in observability for content and document processes powered by ECM, IDP, and RPA, today announced the launch of Reveille SENTRYTM, a new platform and brand purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Systems Integrators (SIs), and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that deliver, manage, and support ECM, IDP, and RPA environments.
Available now at ReveilleSENTRY , SENTRY empowers service providers to ensure service level assurance across mission-critical document and content processes-while expanding their offerings without adding headcount.
“SENTRY was designed to help providers scale confidently,” said Wayne Ford, Senior Vice President, Sales and Corporate Development at Reveille.“We know the cost pressures MSPs and integrators face. SENTRY helps you support more clients, deliver higher service levels, and grow revenue-all without growing your team.”
Built for High-ROI Service Delivery
Reveille SENTRY delivers fast, tangible return on investment by enabling:
.Issue resolution before clients notice, reducing SLA breaches and client churn
.Deeper automation and efficiency, freeing staff from manual checks and reactive support
.Service expansion with existing headcount, thanks to multi-tenant observability and centralized monitoring
.Faster onboarding of new clients, with out-of-the-box support for platforms like Hyland, IBM, OpenText, Tungsten, Microsoft, UiPath, and more
.Clear service value, demonstrated through business-level KPIs, dashboards, and performance reporting
"As organizations increasingly look to feed AI-driven processes, the performance of intelligent document processing and content services systems are coming under increasing scrutiny. As a result, ISVs and systems integrators in these markets are under pressure to deliver measurable performance and reliability,” said Ralph Gammon, senior analyst, Capture and IDP, at Infosource Software.“Reveille SENTRY addresses this critical market need by offering ISVs, SIs, and even managed service providers, with observability and service assurance capabilities tightly integrated with their products and IT environments that will enable vendors and integrators to differentiate their offerings and meet demanding client SLAs.”
With SENTRY, providers can reduce the cost of service delivery, improve client satisfaction, and open the door to new service offerings such as proactive support, compliance reporting, and health assessments.
“Our MSP and SI partners can't afford blind spots,” Ford added.“SENTRY gives them real-time insight into platform health, process activity, and user behavior-helping them act fast, avoid downstream failures, and prove their value at every turn.”
About Reveille SENTRY
Reveille SENTRY is a unified observability solution tailored for service providers managing ECM, IDP, and RPA environments. By delivering unmatched visibility into application, process, and user activity, SENTRY enables teams to deliver high-assurance service at scale.
Explore how SENTRY can power your next phase of service growth at ReveilleSENTRY.
________________________________________
About Reveille Software
Reveille Software delivers purpose-built observability for content-centric platforms-helping enterprises and service providers manage performance, reduce risk, and unlock ROI across ECM, IDP, and RPA environments. Reveille is trusted by Fortune 1000 organizations and top MSPs around the world.
Ryan Shallenberger
Reveille Software
+1 470-621-9950
email us here
Reveille SENTRY Explainer Video
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment