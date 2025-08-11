Osprey Packs Prioritizes Fit, Quality Suspension And Carrying Comfort For Spring 2026 Hike Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For those who prefer the close-to-body stability and dynamic movement of Osprey's AirScapeTM carry technology, the new Kestrel | Kyte LT and updated Osprey Sportlite series deliver supportive, breathable performance for a variety of hiking and travel environments. For adventures that require maximum airflow and ventilation, Osprey's AirSpeedTM suspension system is implemented in the all-new Hikelite LT and refreshed Hikelite, Stratos | SirrusTM and Manta | MiraTM series.

Kestrel | Kyte LT

Built off the trusted heritage of the original Kestrel and Kyte technical packs, the new LT version is a simplified, all-around offering that excels in hiking and backpacking. Leveraging an updated sliding harness yoke with five inches of torso adjustability and a breathable AirScape backpanel, the Kestrel | Kyte LT provides a stable, dialed-in fit for confident carry. A rugged, bluesign® approved and 100% recycled polyester main body fabric ensures lasting durability, while a streamlined feature set keeps performance efficient and lightweight.

The men's Kestrel LT and women's Kyte LT are available in 28-, 35-, 45- and 65-liter volumes (MSRP $160, $180, $200 and $220 respectively) and an array of earthy, seasonal colorways.

Osprey Sportlite

The Osprey Sportlite continues to serve hikers who favor simplicity and low-profile performance. For spring 2026, the streamlined Osprey Sportlite features a wider volume range to include a 22-liter pack, as well as a revised sizing structure. Smaller volumes (15-, 20- and 22-liter) feature a unisex fixed-fit harness, while larger volumes (25- and 30-liter) offer a one size, unisex, adjustable fit with five inches of torso range adjustment. Constructed with 100% recycled ocean-sourced nylon for main body fabrics, the Osprey Sportlite also reflects Osprey's continued commitment to sustainable design innovation.

Available in 15-, 20-, 22-, 25-, and 30-liter volumes (MSRP $75, $85, $100, $130 and $135 respectively), the series also includes Osprey Sportlite Hydraulics® models with an included reservoir and dual water bottle pockets in 15-liter (MSRP $90) and 20-liter (MSRP $100) options.

Hikelite LT

Offering essential trail performance in a minimalist format, the Hikelite LT is ideal for those who want a comfortable, breathable daypack for casual to moderate hikes. Featuring a full AirSpeed suspension, large stretch side pockets and built-in raincover, the simplified series brings Osprey's iconic performance and durable designs to more adventurers at an approachable price. The unisex series includes the Hikelite LT 16 (MSRP $90), Hikelite LT 22 (MSRP $100) and Hikelite LT 30 (MSRP $110).

Core Updates

Updated core favorites, including Osprey's Hikelite, Stratos | Sirrus and Manta | Mira, continue to offer the best fit and carrying comfort for those who rely on premium performance during every hike.



Hikelite: The classic Hikelite series returns with refreshed styling, updated recycled fabrics, and continued use of Osprey's signature AirSpeed suspension for all-day ventilated comfort. With a clean design and versatile features, it remains a dependable choice for everyday hikers. Available in 18-, 26- and 28-liter volumes (MSRP $115, $125 and $160 respectively).

Stratos | Sirrus: Featuring Osprey's most ventilated framed suspension system, Stratos | Sirrus offers exceptional breathability, custom-fit harnesses and updated body fabrics. With multiple volumes and gender-specific fits, these packs remain a cornerstone for day hikers and light overnighters seeking serious comfort and performance. Available in 24-, 34-, 36- and 40-liter volumes (MSRP $190, $215, $235 and $250 respectively). Manta | Mira: Osprey's premium day hiking pack returns with refined fit, upgraded materials and intuitive hydration integration. Now available in matching 24-liter (MSRP $210) and 34-liter sizes (MSRP $230), the Manta | Mira series is engineered for extended comfort and smart on-trail access.

Osprey's spring 2026 collection, including the new hike and backpacking models, will be available in February 2026 at and at specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide.

About Osprey Packs

Wherever you find adventure, Osprey Packs is with you. Since 1974, Osprey, a Helen of Troy Limited brand, has provided hikers, backpackers, bikers and everyday travelers with innovative and long-lasting carry solutions, each thoughtfully designed to reflect a passion for exploration and the outdoors. Headquartered where the rugged foothills of Colorado's San Juan Mountains meet the spectacular Southwest desert, Osprey's surroundings provide the ultimate product testing ground, guaranteeing that all technical packs are up to any challenges users may encounter.

Tandem with Osprey's pursuit of quality, their holistic approach to sustainability uses high quality materials to lower their impact on the environment, promote a safe chemical process and care for the people in their supply chain.

To learn more about Osprey and its products, backed by their industry-leading All Mighty Guarantee, visit . Osprey products can be found online at osprey and in specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. Follow all brand updates on Instagram (@ospreypacks) and Facebook (@ospreypacks).

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE ) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith, Revlon, and Olive & June. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

