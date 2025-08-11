403
Scientists Unveil Method to Combat Antibiotic-Resistant Infections
(MENAFN) Researchers at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet announced a promising advance in combating antibiotic-resistant infections, according to local media reports on Monday.
A recent study showcased how the combination of traditional antibiotics with an enzyme called endolysin eradicated penicillin-resistant pneumococcal bacteria in mice, a Swedish broadcaster reported. The mice, which had developed meningitis, fully recovered without any lingering symptoms.
“The animals that received the treatment survived without any symptoms – it felt absolutely fantastic,” stated Federico Iovino, associate professor of medical microbiology at Karolinska Institutet.
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are on the rise both in Sweden and globally, posing increasing challenges in treating infections like pneumonia and meningitis.
“In 20 to 30 years, this could be the leading cause of death globally – more than cancer,” Iovino warned.
The study revealed that endolysin, an enzyme derived from bacteriophages—viruses that destroy bacteria—restored the effectiveness of antibiotics against resistant bacterial strains.
Additionally, researchers found that endolysin penetrated the brain within hours in mice, fueling optimism for new treatments against bacterial meningitis in humans.
“Patients need effective treatment within a maximum of two days; otherwise, severe neurological complications or even death can occur,” Iovino explained.
The upcoming research phase will explore endolysin’s effects on other resistant bacteria types, potentially broadening its therapeutic applications.
