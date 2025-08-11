Siddaramaiah Has Accepted Rajanna's Resignation: K'taka Congress
Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha on Monday in Bengaluru, Ramesh Babu said,“As per the instructions given by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister Rajanna has tendered his resignation. The resignation has already been accepted. We have to see for what reason his resignation was sought.”
“We don't know the reason yet. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) or the Chief Minister will have to confirm it. We are not sure. So far, neither the AICC nor the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has made any official statement regarding the reason for his resignation. We are waiting,” he stated.
“Once we receive communication from the AICC or the PCC, we will be able to share the information. It is true that he has submitted his resignation and that the Chief Minister has accepted it,” Ramesh Babu said.
Earlier, the Congress decided to seek the resignation of Rajanna, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, over his remarks regarding voter“fraud”.
The party high command has directed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to obtain Minister Rajanna's resignation on Monday itself.
Amid the controversy, Minister Rajanna met CM Siddaramaiah at his office in Vidhana Soudha.
Congress leaders had earlier submitted a complaint to the Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala over Minister Rajanna's statements against the party regarding election fraud.
Sources said that the high command did not accept any explanation from Siddaramaiah and is reportedly upset over Rajanna's remarks on the alleged election fraud issue raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
Rajanna's statement that the alleged election fraud took place during the Congress rule in Karnataka and should have been addressed much earlier has angered the party's national leadership.
The high command has directed Siddaramaiah to accept Rajanna's resignation and forward it to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's office immediately.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment