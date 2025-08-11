Siddaramaiah Has Accepted Rajanna's Resignation: K'taka Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) Karnataka Congress spokesperson and senior leader Ramesh Babu has confirmed that Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna's resignation has been accepted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha on Monday in Bengaluru, Ramesh Babu said,“As per the instructions given by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister Rajanna has tendered his resignation. The resignation has already been accepted. We have to see for what reason his resignation was sought.”

“We don't know the reason yet. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) or the Chief Minister will have to confirm it. We are not sure. So far, neither the AICC nor the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has made any official statement regarding the reason for his resignation. We are waiting,” he stated.

“Once we receive communication from the AICC or the PCC, we will be able to share the information. It is true that he has submitted his resignation and that the Chief Minister has accepted it,” Ramesh Babu said.

Earlier, the Congress decided to seek the resignation of Rajanna, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, over his remarks regarding voter“fraud”.

The party high command has directed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to obtain Minister Rajanna's resignation on Monday itself.

Amid the controversy, Minister Rajanna met CM Siddaramaiah at his office in Vidhana Soudha.

Congress leaders had earlier submitted a complaint to the Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala over Minister Rajanna's statements against the party regarding election fraud.

Sources said that the high command did not accept any explanation from Siddaramaiah and is reportedly upset over Rajanna's remarks on the alleged election fraud issue raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Rajanna's statement that the alleged election fraud took place during the Congress rule in Karnataka and should have been addressed much earlier has angered the party's national leadership.

The high command has directed Siddaramaiah to accept Rajanna's resignation and forward it to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's office immediately.