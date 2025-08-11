403
Thai Army Rejects Cambodia’s Ceasefire Breach Accusations
(MENAFN) Thai army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree addressed accusations from the Cambodian Ministry of Defense on Monday, clarifying comments made by Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region. Cambodia had alleged that Boonsin’s remarks on troop deployments near disputed temples were provocative and violated the ceasefire agreement between the two nations.
The Cambodian defense spokesperson claimed Boonsin’s announced military plans breached the truce established after recent border clashes. However, Winthai emphasized that the Thai commander’s statements do not amount to any provocation, contrary to Cambodia’s assertions.
Thai media reported that Boonsin said on Sunday that Thailand is considering blocking Cambodian access to one of the two contested temples along their shared border, while also pledging to reclaim another temple currently controlled by Cambodia.
Winthai explained that the temple now controlled by Cambodia falls under Thai sovereignty. He pointed out that in earlier confrontations, Thai forces tried to recapture the temple by force but failed, leading to Thai troops positioning themselves roughly 30 meters from the temple grounds. Nevertheless, Thailand intends to recover the site through proper channels.
Boonsin also revealed plans to bring several matters forward for debate at the Regional Border Committee meeting set to take place within the next two weeks. He underscored Thailand’s unwavering position: it will not withdraw from the current force deployment line.
Violent skirmishes erupted between Thai and Cambodian forces along their border on July 24. The two sides agreed to a ceasefire on July 28 afternoon, which officially took effect at midnight.
