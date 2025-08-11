403
South Korea’s Military Forces Decline
(MENAFN) South Korea's armed forces have diminished to approximately 450,000 personnel, marking a 20% reduction over the past six years, according to a defence ministry report disclosed by a ruling party legislator on Sunday.
Officials attribute this decline primarily to the nation's alarmingly low birth rate, which stands at just 0.75 children per woman— the lowest globally.
The country continues to enforce mandatory military service largely because it remains technically at war with its nuclear-capable neighbor, North Korea.
A study conducted by South Korean scholars in July indicated that at least 500,000 troops are necessary to defend against a potential assault from the North, which is estimated to have 1.3 million active soldiers.
This disparity in military size places South Korea in a "structurally difficult position to succeed in defence," the research highlighted.
The study further emphasized the urgent need for "decisive action at the national level" to sustain a force of no fewer than 500,000 troops.
Since 2006, the number of military divisions in South Korea has decreased from 59 to 42, as units have either been dissolved or combined, according to the defence ministry report submitted to Democratic Party representative Choo Mi-ae, who publicly released the information on Sunday.
