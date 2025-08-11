Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Pulling In Extra Troops To Orikhiv And Huliaypole Areas, Say Defense Forces

2025-08-11 08:07:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Vladislav Voloshin, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“According to intelligence reports, the enemy is transferring additional forces and equipment to the Zaporizhzhia directions: Orikhiv and Huliaypole,” the spokesman said.

According to Voloshyn, there is information about the transfer of standard equipment of the enemy Airborne Forces.

Read also: Russian troops resume mechanized assaults in south, says spox Voloshyn

As reported by Ukrinform, 137 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past day, August 10.

