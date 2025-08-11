Russians Pulling In Extra Troops To Orikhiv And Huliaypole Areas, Say Defense Forces
“According to intelligence reports, the enemy is transferring additional forces and equipment to the Zaporizhzhia directions: Orikhiv and Huliaypole,” the spokesman said.
According to Voloshyn, there is information about the transfer of standard equipment of the enemy Airborne Forces.Read also: Russian troops resume mechanized assaults in south, says spox Voloshyn
As reported by Ukrinform, 137 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past day, August 10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment