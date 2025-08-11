King Returns To Jordan

Amman, Aug. 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Monday after a working visit to Saudi Arabia, where he was accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.