403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Chad On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sent a cable of congratulations to President Marshal Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, President of Chad, which His Highness expressed his sincere congratulations on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness wished the President continued good health and well-being, and further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Chad and its friendly people. (end)
onm
His Highness wished the President continued good health and well-being, and further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Chad and its friendly people. (end)
onm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment