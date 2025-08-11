403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EasyJet captain gets suspended after claims of being spotted intoxicated
(MENAFN) Reports say EasyJet has suspended one of its captains after he was allegedly spotted wandering naked and intoxicated through a luxury hotel in Cape Verde.
The pilot, whose identity has not been made public, was reportedly seen in the early hours of August 5 walking through public areas of a five-star resort without clothes, following a lengthy drinking session at a bar.
Although he was not scheduled to fly until more than 36 hours later for a return trip to Gatwick, the airline grounded him after receiving complaints about the incident and arranged for another pilot to take the flight.
An EasyJet spokesperson stated that the matter is now under investigation, emphasizing that passenger and crew safety is the company’s "highest priority."
According to reports, the captain arrived at the Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa on August 4 and began drinking shortly after. Around 02:30 local time the next morning, hotel guests allegedly saw him remove his clothing in the reception area before moving toward the gym and spa.
"The pilot did not have a stitch on and reeked of alcohol," an anonymous source within the airline was quoted as saying. "Anyone who saw the pilot cavorting naked in the early hours on the day before a flight would not dream of getting on a plane with him at the controls."
He had been scheduled to operate the 2,332-nautical-mile (4,318 km) journey back to Gatwick on the afternoon of August 6 but was removed from duty.
The pilot, whose identity has not been made public, was reportedly seen in the early hours of August 5 walking through public areas of a five-star resort without clothes, following a lengthy drinking session at a bar.
Although he was not scheduled to fly until more than 36 hours later for a return trip to Gatwick, the airline grounded him after receiving complaints about the incident and arranged for another pilot to take the flight.
An EasyJet spokesperson stated that the matter is now under investigation, emphasizing that passenger and crew safety is the company’s "highest priority."
According to reports, the captain arrived at the Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa on August 4 and began drinking shortly after. Around 02:30 local time the next morning, hotel guests allegedly saw him remove his clothing in the reception area before moving toward the gym and spa.
"The pilot did not have a stitch on and reeked of alcohol," an anonymous source within the airline was quoted as saying. "Anyone who saw the pilot cavorting naked in the early hours on the day before a flight would not dream of getting on a plane with him at the controls."
He had been scheduled to operate the 2,332-nautical-mile (4,318 km) journey back to Gatwick on the afternoon of August 6 but was removed from duty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment