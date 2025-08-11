Innovative Eyewear Announces Participation In Key Industry And Investor Events In Q3 2025

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY ; LUCYW), the manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd ArmorTM, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, today announces its participation in a series of key investor and industry focused events scheduled throughout the third quarter of 2025.

Q3 2025 Scheduled Events



Skyline Signature Series Webinar (Virtual; August 12): The Skyline Signature Series is a live virtual webinar that provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live CEO virtual presentations accompanied by a Q&A session-open to the audience. Innovative Eyewear invites investors to register and attend this live Company presentation, Tuesday, August 12 at 12 pm ET. Investors can register (for free) here:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York, NY; September 8-10): The H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference is a premier event that brings together corporate leaders, institutional investors, and industry experts from around the world to explore emerging trends, investment opportunities, and strategic insights across a wide range of sectors. The conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, and keynote addresses. Held annually in New York City, the conference has become a key destination for global investors seeking to discover high-growth potential companies. Learn more about the event at .

NIBA Conference (Fort Lauderdale, FL; September 16-17): The NIBA Conference is one of the leading events within the micro-cap and small-cap investment community, bringing together a wide range of investment professionals, all seeking new opportunities and partnerships. The conference offers a dynamic platform for networking, deal-making, and showcasing emerging growth companies. The event features company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and expert panels designed to foster meaningful connections and strategic growth. More information is available at .

Vision Expo West (Las Vegas, NV; September 17-20): Vision Expo West is a key event in the optical industry, bringing together eyecare professionals, leading eyewear brands, and industry innovators from around the world. The event offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore the latest advancements in the world of eyewear. Featuring a dynamic exhibit hall, immersive fashion showcases, and exclusive product launches, attendees gain firsthand access to the latest advancements in eyewear solutions that are shaping the future of the industry. More information is available at . SILMO Paris (Paris, France; September 26-29): SILMO Paris is one of the world's leading international trade shows dedicated to the optics and eyewear industry. Renowned for showcasing the latest technological advancements in vision care, SILMO Paris attracts professionals from across the globe-including manufacturers, designers, opticians, and distributors. The event features a dynamic mix of exhibitions, educational events, and prestigious awards, making it a crucial hub for networking, business development, and staying ahead of industry trends. Visit for more details.

"We are excited to participate in several key investor and industry events during Q3 2025," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "We believe these events provide a valuable opportunity to showcase the Company's latest developments and growing product portfolio, explore new ways to innovate and further refine our offerings, and foster meaningful connections with potential partners, customers, and investors alike."

The company invites prospective investors and retail partners to meet at these events. Meetings can be arranged by contacting [email protected] .

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc .

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit .

