Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Industry Forecast 2025-2030: Automation Trends And Regional Market Opportunities Analyzed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The pharmacy repackaging systems market presents opportunities in automation and regulatory compliance, driven by the need for safer medication practices and operational efficiency Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market by End User (Hospital Pharmacy, Long-Term Care Pharmacy, Mail Order Pharmacy), Product Type (Automated, Manual, Semi-Automated), Packaging Type, Application, Technology - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The pharmacy repackaging systems market is entering a phase of accelerated transformation, driven by rising demand for safer medication handling, efficiency, and regulatory precision across healthcare environments. Senior decision-makers need actionable intelligence to select the right automation, adapt supply chains, and anticipate policy shifts shaping global repackaging operations. Market Snapshot: Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market Overview The Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market grew from USD 100.48 billion in 2024 to USD 108.17 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.59%, reaching USD 155.87 billion by 2030. This growth reflects increasing investments in automation, advanced tracking technologies, and strategies aligned with evolving compliance and patient care standards. Scope & Segmentation

End User : Hospital pharmacy, long-term care pharmacy, mail order pharmacy, retail pharmacy

Product Type : Automated, manual, semi-automated repackaging systems

Packaging Type : Blister, pouch, strip, vial packaging formats

Application : Compliance packaging, multi-dose packaging, unit dose packaging

Technology : Barcoding (linear, two-dimensional), RFID (active, passive), robotics (articulated, collaborative), vision systems (two-dimensional, three-dimensional)

Region : Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (with major and emerging national markets), and Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asian countries) Company Coverage : Omnicell, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Swisslog Healthcare Solutions, ARxIUM, Parata Systems, Capsa Solutions, TCGRx, Baxter International, AccuDose Systems, Fagron Group NV Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Integration of advanced automation platforms-such as robotics, barcoding, and RFID-directly enhances medication safety and operational efficiency within pharmacy repackaging environments.

Regulatory evolution, including mandates in serialization and traceability, is elevating compliance from a baseline requirement to a source of operational differentiation and risk mitigation.

Each end user segment-hospital, long-term care, mail order, and retail pharmacies-demands uniquely configured repackaging solutions tailored to their dosing, accuracy, and throughput needs.

Regional dynamics play a significant role; North America maintains its position as an automation early adopter, while varied infrastructure maturity across EMEA and Asia Pacific shapes adoption patterns and investment priorities.

Strategic partnerships and R&D investment underpin innovation, with leading firms focusing on modular platforms, predictive maintenance, and cloud-based data integration to drive competitive advantage. Lifecycle management and end-to-end customer support increasingly serve as critical differentiators for long-term client retention and equipment reliability. Tariff Impact: Managing Trade and Supply Chain Complexity Recent United States tariff increases on pharmaceutical raw materials and packaging components have prompted cost reviews and increased operational expenditures for repackaging operations. Organizations are seeking supply chain resilience through regional sourcing, supplier diversification, and nearshoring approaches. Such measures are designed to reduce tariff volatility and secure predictable material flows, clarifying the importance of adaptive inventory and logistics strategies. Methodology & Data Sources This report utilizes a robust research methodology combining qualitative expert interviews and quantitative data analysis. Validation processes, including triangulation and independent advisory review, underpin the reliability of trend identification and strategic recommendations across end users, technologies, and regional markets. Why This Report Matters

Provides a clear, evidence-based roadmap to guide investment in automation, technology integration, and regulatory alignment.

Helps decision-makers anticipate change-from compliance mandates to supply chain swings-creating opportunities to strengthen operational resilience and market positioning. Delivers segment-level clarity and regional context, supporting informed vendor selection and partnership strategies that accelerate competitive advantage. Conclusion The pharmacy repackaging systems market is rapidly evolving, shaped by technological innovation, shifting regulations, and global supply chain realignment. Leaders equipped with timely intelligence can enhance operational reliability, safety, and growth amid this transformation. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $108.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $155.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

The companies profiled in this Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market report include:



Omnicell, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Swisslog Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

ARxIUM, Inc.

Parata Systems, LLC

Capsa Solutions, Inc.

TCGRx, LLC

Baxter International Inc.

AccuDose Systems, LLC Fagron Group N.V.

