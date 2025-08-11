403
Trend of pretending to have work among jobless Chinese people is rapidly growing
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that some unemployed young adults in China are now paying companies for the chance to simulate working in an office—a trend growing in popularity despite the unusual cost.
This phenomenon comes as the country’s economy and job market continue to struggle, with youth unemployment remaining above 14%. Faced with limited job opportunities, some prefer to spend money on a workspace rather than stay idle at home.
One such participant is Shui Zhou, 30, whose food business closed in 2024. Since April, he has been paying 30 yuan ($4.20; £3.10) a day to use a mock office operated by a business called Pretend To Work Company in Dongguan, a city located about 114 km (71 miles) north of Hong Kong. There, he works alongside five other individuals doing the same.
"I feel very happy," says Mr Zhou. "It's like we're working together as a group."
These “pretend offices” are now appearing in major cities including Shenzhen, Shanghai, Nanjing, Wuhan, Chengdu, and Kunming. Many are set up to resemble genuine workplaces, offering computers, internet, meeting rooms, and tea rooms.
Participants often use the facilities to look for employment or work on start-up ideas. Daily fees, typically between 30 and 50 yuan, sometimes include lunch, snacks, and drinks.
