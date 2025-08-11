Trinamool Leader Kunal Ghosh Refutes Allegations Of Settling RG Kar Case With CBI

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 11 (IANS) State Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh, on Monday, criticised the father of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim for alleging that he has settled the case with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on behalf of the West Bengal government by paying them money.

Taking to his official social media account, Ghosh said the victim's father is crossing all the limits of lies and drama.

"The victim's father said that the CBI has taken money and Kunal Ghosh went and settled with them at the CGO Complex office. He is crossing all the limits of lies and drama. I understand the pain of a father who has lost his daughter. But that leaves room for questioning the words of those who are doing and saying whatever they are saying. On whose words and on what information did you make false allegations in my name like this?" Ghosh asked.

The strong reaction from the Trinamool leader came after the victim's father alleged that Ghosh played a role in settling the case with the CBI.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, the victim's father claimed, "CBI officers told me that they will drop this case. I told them that instead of telling me, tell the court. But we believe that CBI has taken money from the state government. Kunal Ghosh went to the CGO complex office in Kolkata and made a settlement."

Soon after the allegation, Ghosh shared a video of the father's comments on his social media account and countered him by saying the BJP-led Central government controls the CBI.

"I have two CBI cases of my own going on, I am fighting the law, and I will go to 'settle' the RG Kar case? And will the CBI do that? Everyone knows that the BJP controls the CBI," the Trinamool Congress leader said.

He also took at a jibe at the victim's parents to organise "Nabanna Avijan" (March to the State Secretariat) on Saturday and taking part in the protest march along with BJP leaders.

"He (victim's father) went with them (BJP) again in the Nabanna (State Secretariat) march. I say this with respect and sympathy for you, these lies involving me in the CBI are cold-blooded criminal propaganda. What information do you have about this or who told you to say these things, reveal it. Say whatever you want, it will not work," he said.

The first anniversary of the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between policemen and protesters participating in the Nabanna Avijan.

The most unfortunate part was that the victim's mother had to be hospitalised after she fell ill amid police action against the protesters.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna (State Secretariat).

The victim's mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.