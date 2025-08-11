U.S. Congressman Abraham J. Hamadeh Meets Syria's Interim President During USSBC Delegation Visit To Damascus

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following the meeting at the Presidential Palace, the Council convened a dinner with Congressman Hamadeh, local business leaders, and several Cabinet ministers in the Syrian Transitional Government.

The high-level talks addressed Syria's post-conflict reconstruction priorities, the importance of modernizing its business climate, and the potential for transparent frameworks for renewed U.S.-Syria economic engagement. The USSBC also pushed for most-favored or preferential treatment for U.S. companies and emphasized that necessary reforms would create opportunities for critically-needed foreign investments and enable participation by U.S. companies in rebuilding important sectors of the Syrian economy.

In its role as a facilitator of bilateral economic engagement, the USSBC urged Congressman Hamadeh to work with fellow Members of Congress to expedite legislation that would repeal the Caesar Act. The Council stressed that Congressional action to lift the Caesar Act is essential to realizing President Trump's agenda in Syria and accelerating lawful foreign investments and Syria's economic recovery. The Council also highlighted the burden U.S. 41% tariffs are imposing on Syrian businesses and urged both sides to take action to waive such tariffs.

Congressman Hamadeh described the visit as "an important step in understanding Syria's economic challenges and the opportunities for responsible engagement."

"It is important for Congress to ensure that sanctions policy is addressed in a way that preserves lawful humanitarian and reconstruction channels while protecting U.S. security interests," stated Congressman Hamadeh.

"Organizations and individuals like the U.S.-Syria Business Council have assured me that they are committed to increasing transparency, fostering informed engagement, and building bridges between the United States and Syria in ways that respect U.S. law and advance shared security and humanitarian goals."

Following the Congressman's remarks, USSBC Founding Board Member Jay Salkini said he is confident that Hamadeh's background and leadership can help advance mutual goals. "With his American values and family heritage rooted in Syria, Congressman Hamadeh has a unique ability to bridge cultural perspectives with policy priorities," Salkini said. "That combination allows him to approach this role with both understanding and vision, creating the conditions for mutual trust, long-term stability, and economic opportunity for both nations."

Syrian leadership welcomed the visit of Congressman Hamadeh and his initiatives to foster constructive engagement between the Syrian government and the United States Congress, with a focus on regional stability and the removal of sanctions on Syria. President Al-Sharaa commended President Trump's efforts to advance stability, safeguard Syrian sovereignty, and prevent actions that could undermine peace in the region. These developments lay the groundwork for an improved political climate and a more predictable business environment, which are essential for restoring investor confidence, expanding trade, and facilitating U.S.–Syria commercial partnerships across key sectors.

The visit reflects the USSBC's ongoing mission to promote transparent, mutually beneficial trade relations between the U.S. and Syria, encourage sustainable investment, and foster innovation through international cooperation. The Council continues to convene high-level exchanges that align reconstruction priorities with long-term economic development and investment opportunities for U.S. companies.

Media Contact: [email protected],

The USSBC is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering transparent, compliant, and mutually beneficial trade relations between Syria and the United States. Through collaboration with policymakers, industry leaders, and international partners, the USSBC supports economic recovery, commercial innovation, and sustainable development.

SOURCE U.S.-Syria Business Council