Jameel Motors Enters Iraqi Market with Distribution of Chery Group Brand OMODA & JAECOO
(MENAFN- Hanover communications) Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, has been appointed as the official distributor of OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automotive brand under the Chery Group umbrella, in Iraq. Jameel Motors won the distribution agreement through a competitive process involving both local and international companies.
This marks a new market entry for Jameel Motors and OMODA & JAECOO, where they will be tapping into Iraq’s rapidly growing automotive sector, which accounts for 8–10% of all imports to the country. With strong demand for New Energy Vehicles (NEV) driven by a young, tech-savvy urban population, this agreement supports Jameel Motors’ inorganic growth and multi-brand expansion in the region, aiming to enhance personal mobility options for Iraqi drivers.
Jameel Motors will initially distribute the OMODA C5 and C7, and the JAECOO J5, J7, and J8 models, with sales aimed to commence in Q4 2025. OMODA & JAECOO is part of Chery Group - China’s fourth-largest automaker and among the fastest-growing on the global stage, known for its innovation, design and advanced technology in delivering customer-centric mobility solutions. It has expanded to over 40 markets, earning international recognition and a global customer base of over 500,000.
Jasmmine Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Jameel Motors stated: “We are proud to be working with Chery Group to introduce OMODA & JAECOO to Iraq, a dynamic and increasingly sophisticated automotive market. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering advanced, sustainable, and design-forward mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of drivers. Together with Chery Group, we look forward to shaping the future of personal transportation in Iraq.”
Jameel Motors in Iraq will be headed by Kamal Sultan, a skilled automotive professional with over 10 years of extensive experience in the Iraqi market. Having played a key role in the growth and network expansion of Toyota Iraq, as well as contributing to Nissan Iraq from its inception, Sultan brings with him strong expertise in sales, after-sales service, and marketing strategies. He has also been instrumental in establishing Geely Iraq, Hongqi Iraq, Sixt Rental Car, and Iraq’s first automotive service chain. His deep industry knowledge and strategic insight make him a valuable leader in Iraq’s automotive sector.
Kamal Sultan, Country Manager, Jameel Motors Iraq stated: "Launching OMODA & JAECOO in Iraq marks an exciting new chapter for Jameel Motors. With a young and connected population driving demand for premium and technologically advanced vehicles, Iraq presents significant opportunities. We are committed to building a strong local presence with Chery Group’s customer-centric products, to serve this rapidly growing market."
With a focus on localized operations at its overseas production bases, Chery Group is committed to the sustainable advancement of regional automotive industries through local job creation and the export of intelligent manufacturing standards and management expertise. Through its brand OMODA & JAECOO, the Group is set to drive forward a new era of automotive excellence, with a strong focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.
Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognised commercial and passenger vehicle brands and has operations in more than 10 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia. This agreement marks another milestone as Jameel Motors continues to expand internationally and harness innovation for the future of mobility.
