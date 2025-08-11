403
Azerbaijan Commits Additional USD2M to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday authorized an additional $2 million in humanitarian support to Kyiv as the Russia-Ukraine conflict approaches three and a half years.
The presidential decree, posted on Azerbaijan’s official presidency website, allocates the funds to the Energy Ministry. These resources are designated for the purchase and shipment of domestically manufactured electrical equipment. The money will be drawn from the president's reserve fund under the 2025 state budget.
The decree instructs the Finance Ministry to release the specified financing.
“In recent years, the Azerbaijani government has sent humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people several times due to the situation in Ukraine,” the decree stated.
It further emphasized that Baku has extended humanitarian assistance to numerous countries worldwide, “based on the principles of humanism,” through both bilateral and multilateral efforts.
The move follows a recent phone conversation on Sunday between Aliyev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where they discussed bilateral ties among other issues, according to an official presidential statement.
Last month at the 4th Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev revealed that Azerbaijan has already contributed $42 million in financial aid to support Ukraine’s recovery.
