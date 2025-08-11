Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost Northwest Of Ramallah

2025-08-11 07:08:40
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, Aug. 11 (Petra) - Israeli settlers on Monday established a new outpost on land belonging to the town of Atara, northwest of Ramallah, while Israeli occupation forces arrested 14 Palestinians from various areas in the West Bank.
The Atara Municipal Council said that dozens of settlers stormed the archaeological area of Jabal al-Khirba, began opening a dirt road, and set up residential tents, in a move aimed at displacing residents and undermining stability.
It added that settlers have attempted since early July to establish 15 new outposts, including five in Hebron, two each in Salfit, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Jericho, in addition to one in Tubas and another in Jenin.
Separately, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society said that Israeli forces arrested 14 Palestinians, including women and activists, during raids in Qalqilya, Hebron, Nablus, and Jenin, which involved heavy gunfire and the forced eviction of Bedouin communities.

MENAFN11082025000117011021ID1109911420

