403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost Northwest Of Ramallah
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Aug. 11 (Petra) - Israeli settlers on Monday established a new outpost on land belonging to the town of Atara, northwest of Ramallah, while Israeli occupation forces arrested 14 Palestinians from various areas in the West Bank.
The Atara Municipal Council said that dozens of settlers stormed the archaeological area of Jabal al-Khirba, began opening a dirt road, and set up residential tents, in a move aimed at displacing residents and undermining stability.
It added that settlers have attempted since early July to establish 15 new outposts, including five in Hebron, two each in Salfit, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Jericho, in addition to one in Tubas and another in Jenin.
Separately, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society said that Israeli forces arrested 14 Palestinians, including women and activists, during raids in Qalqilya, Hebron, Nablus, and Jenin, which involved heavy gunfire and the forced eviction of Bedouin communities.
Ramallah, Aug. 11 (Petra) - Israeli settlers on Monday established a new outpost on land belonging to the town of Atara, northwest of Ramallah, while Israeli occupation forces arrested 14 Palestinians from various areas in the West Bank.
The Atara Municipal Council said that dozens of settlers stormed the archaeological area of Jabal al-Khirba, began opening a dirt road, and set up residential tents, in a move aimed at displacing residents and undermining stability.
It added that settlers have attempted since early July to establish 15 new outposts, including five in Hebron, two each in Salfit, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Jericho, in addition to one in Tubas and another in Jenin.
Separately, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society said that Israeli forces arrested 14 Palestinians, including women and activists, during raids in Qalqilya, Hebron, Nablus, and Jenin, which involved heavy gunfire and the forced eviction of Bedouin communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment