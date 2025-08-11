Mass Grave Case Probe: K'taka BJP To Demand Answers From CM Siddaramaiah In Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) Expressing concern over the developments regarding the mass grave allegations and the Dharmasthala murders case, the Karnataka BJP has stated that the party will demand answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said, "We welcome the formation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. When the SIT was formed, not only the BJP but also the people of the state hoped that the investigation would be carried out in a transparent and appropriate manner."

"What is happening now is that they are only engaged in digging work one after the other. Questions regarding this need answers. This concerns the faith and religious sentiments of crores of people, which should not be hurt at any cost. There seems to be a conspiracy to attack them. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should provide answers," Vijayendra demanded.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi stated that the matter will be discussed in the Assembly. "Crores of people's devotion and diligence are attached to the Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre. Some forces are engaged in spreading false narratives, propaganda, and lies. Those YouTubers trying to tarnish its image should be jailed. They make allegations but fail to produce documents or proof in court," he said.

Ravi further questioned, "The unknown complainant and the masked man, Bheema -- where was he all these days? The agencies should investigate him first. To ascertain if his charges are true, he must undergo a narco-analysis test. The Home Minister of Karnataka should issue a suo motu statement or release an interim report on the SIT's investigation regarding the case," he demanded.

The Monsoon Session of the Karnataka legislature will be held for nine days between August 11 and 22.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that he has observed many statements issued in connection with the case. "Until the SIT probe is complete, any statement regarding the investigation would be inappropriate," he said. "We have also empowered the SIT to lodge complaints on their own, instead of people filing complaints in regular police stations and then having those cases transferred to the SIT," he added.

Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy said that the investigation is being conducted transparently by efficient officers appointed by the government. "Until the probe is over, it is not appropriate to make comments," he added.

On July 11, an unidentified complainant -- who claimed he had been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala -- appeared before a court in Mangaluru district and recorded his statement. He requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence and alleged that the victims bore clear signs of sexual assault. According to him, the bodies were found without clothing or undergarments and had injuries consistent with violent sexual abuse..

Following the claims, a retired Supreme Court judge and several activists demanded a Supreme Court- or High Court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged Dharmasthala murders, which may involve the deaths of multiple women, girls, and destitute men.

In addition, the whistleblower reportedly submitted a skull -- allegedly recovered from one of the burial sites -- to the SIT.

Home Minister Parameshwara confirmed on August 7 that the SIT probing the alleged mass grave case in the temple town of Dharmasthala in Mangaluru district has recovered a male skeleton and human bones from the marked burial sites, which have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

He stated, "The unknown complainant claimed that he had buried dead bodies at 13 locations. Based on his revelations, the SIT excavated the sites. At the sixth location, a male skeleton was recovered, and at the 13th point, nothing has been found yet. Apart from this, multiple bones were recovered from a new spot."

"All these aspects are being taken into consideration, and the human remains have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory," HM Parameshwara said. This was the first official statement regarding the recovery of human remains in the alleged Dharmasthala murders case.