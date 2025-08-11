Gujarat Records Over 64 Pc Average Rainfall Southern Region Witnesses Over 68 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 11 (IANS) As of August 11, 2025, Gujarat has received over 64 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall, with the Southern region recording the highest at 68.79 per cent.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar, East-Central Gujarat has received 66.54 per cent, North Gujarat 66.21 per cent, Kutch 65.13 per cent, and Saurashtra 56.31 per cent.

The widespread monsoon showers have significantly boosted water levels in reservoirs across the state. Out of 206 dams (excluding Sardar Sarovar), 52 are on high alert - holding between 70 per cent and 100 per cent of their capacity.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam - considered the lifeline of Gujarat - currently holds over 75 per cent of its total storage capacity. The rains have also accelerated kharif sowing, with 82.35 per cent of the targeted area already cultivated.

Peanuts top the list with 20 lakh hectares under cultivation, followed by soybeans at 2.65 lakh hectares and maize at 2.64 lakh hectares, as per Agriculture Department data.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised Gujarat's fishermen not to venture into the sea between August 11 and 14 due to rough conditions.

Despite heavy rainfall, electricity supply remains uninterrupted across all villages in the state, and all 14,598 State Transport bus routes - covering 40,264 daily trips - are operating as scheduled.

These rising water levels are a direct result of the widespread and above-average monsoon rains recorded so far this season, particularly in the southern and eastern regions of Gujarat, which have contributed significant catchment inflows.