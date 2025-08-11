Next-Gen Biometric Authentication Market Size To Reach USD 177.03 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 11, 2025 1:14 am - The Next-Gen Biometric Authentication market, valued at USD 27.75 billion in 2024, is expected to register robust revenue CAGR of 26.0%. Request free copy of this report:

August 11, 2025- The growing need for secure and contactless authentication is a major factor driving revenue growth in the next-generation biometric authentication market. Data from the Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3) reveals that more than 4,800 companies within the critical infrastructure sector have reported cyber threat incidents, with ransomware attacks and data breaches being the most frequently reported threats.

In February 2025, CardLab Aps, a leading innovator in smart card technology, introduced its newest biometric smart card,“Access,” featuring Fingerprint Cards AB's advanced T-Shape fingerprint sensor. This state-of-the-art biometric sensor enables users to quickly and seamlessly access secure areas within their workplace or log into digital systems with minimal delays.

The potential use of biometric technologies for intrusive surveillance poses serious ethical and social concerns. Governments or corporations could deploy extensive tracking systems to compile detailed digital profiles without obtaining proper consent, leading to diminished personal privacy and anonymity in public spaces. Additionally, biometric systems face advanced and emerging threats, such as adversarial generative attacks, where malicious actors leverage generative adversarial networks (GANs) to introduce subtle alterations that can deceive biometric recognition systems in real time.

the offering, the next-gen biometric authentication market is segmented into hardware, software, services. The Hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. In recent years, fingerprint technology has advanced significantly to meet the growing demand for secure yet convenient identification solutions. These improvements stem from the integration of innovative hardware and software with biometric fingerprint scanners. Among the most notable developments is the adoption of capacitive and ultrasonic sensors. Much like the progress seen in information and communication technology, fingerprint recognition has greatly enhanced both its speed and accuracy.

North America held the largest market share in the Next-Gen Biometric Authentication market in 2024. This growth is mainly driven by rising demand for secure and contactless authentication and proliferation of smartphones and smart devices. Furthermore, advancements in AI and deep learning algorithms is also augmenting the growth of the market. In March 2025, IDEMIA Public Security North America, a leading provider of secure and reliable biometric solutions, partnered with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's (DFA) Driver Services and Motor Vehicles (DSMV) to launch the next-generation mobile ID in Arkansas.

The Next-Gen Biometric Authentication market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the Next-Gen Biometric Authentication market report are:

NEC Corporation: In February 2025, NEC Corporation introduced a biometric-based digital signature technology that delivers highly accurate facial recognition without storing facial data. This approach enhances security and reduces the risk of facial information leaks. The technology can also generate authentication keys for individuals even if their facial features change between the time of registration and verification.

GlobalFoundries: In November 2024, GlobalFoundries announced a partnership with IDEMIA Secure Transactions, a division of the IDEMIA Group, to produce IST's new smart card IC using GF's 28ESF3 process technology platform. This marks the beginning of a two-year collaboration aimed at establishing a fully European value chain and creating an efficient one-stop-shop solution for the next generation of IST's smart card technology.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Next-Gen Biometric Authentication market based on offering, technology, authentication mode, and end-use, and region:

.Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oHardware

oSoftware

oServices

.Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oFace Recognition

oFingerprint Recognition

oIris Recognition

oVoice Recognition

oVein Recognition

oDNA Recognition

oOthers

.Authentication Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oSingle-Factor Authentication

oMulti-Factor Authentication

.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oBFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

oHealthcare

oGovernment & Defense

oConsumer Electronics

oRetail & E-commerce

oTravel & Hospitality

oTransportation & Logistics

oEducation

oTelecommunication

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

