Ghana holds national mourning for officials who died in helicopter crash
(MENAFN) In Accra, Ghana, an Evening of Reflections and Memorial was held on Saturday to mark the end of a three-day period of national mourning for the eight individuals—five officials and three military personnel—who lost their lives in a military helicopter crash earlier that week.
The memorial took place at the forecourt of the Parliament House in the capital, drawing thousands of citizens, government representatives, members of parliament, and figures from various political parties. Among those present were former President John Agyekum Kufuor and former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.
During the event, institutions and family members shared heartfelt tributes for the deceased, accompanied by traditional flute dirges and candlelight, creating a somber atmosphere that reflected the nation's deep sorrow over the tragedy.
Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama spoke at the ceremony, describing the crash as a profound loss for the country and the loved ones of those who died. He remarked, "They were only a few days ago vibrant lives, each dedicated to a singular cause -- the betterment of our country. I want to honor those lives that were lived in full with unwavering passion and a commitment right up until they took their final breaths."
