UN Rapporteur Urges UEFA to Kick Israel Out Over Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN) The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories has demanded that UEFA, Europe’s football governing body, remove Israel from its competitions due to war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
“Let’s make sport apartheid and genocide free. One ball, one kick at the time,” Francesca Albanese declared on her X account Sunday.
Albanese’s appeal came in the wake of UEFA’s tribute to Suleiman al-Obeid, a former Palestinian football star hailed as the “Palestinian Pelé.”
Obeid was fatally shot by Israeli forces on Wednesday while civilians awaited aid near a distribution center in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Football Association reported.
“Time to expel its killers from competitions, @UEFA,” Albanese asserted.
Born in Gaza and a father of five, 41-year-old Obaid is regarded as one of Palestine’s greatest football talents, having represented the national team in 24 official matches and netted two goals.
Since Israel’s offensive began on October 7, 2023, over 800 athletes in Gaza have lost their lives amid relentless bombings, famine, and infrastructure collapse, Palestinian sources reveal.
Israel faces increasing global condemnation over the conflict that has claimed more than 61,400 lives in Gaza since late 2023 and pushed the enclave to the brink of starvation.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently subject to a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its military actions in the region.
