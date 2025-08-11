Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hong Kong Residential Water Treatment Systems Market Trends And Growth Drivers Through 2031


2025-08-11 05:16:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hong Kong Residential Water Treatment Market Report offers in-depth insights into market size, growth rates, product and technology shares, and revenue forecasts (2024-2031). It covers consumer behavior, trends, pricing, and competitive factors. Key market segments include point-of-use and point-of-entry systems, with detailed analyses on filters and pricing.

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Hong Kong Residential Water Treatment Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hong Kong Residential Water Treatment Market research report includes market size, growth rates, market shares by product type and technology, competitive market share data, and revenue forecasts from 2024-2031 for Hong Kong. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, competitive factors, consumer behavior, market trends, new products, pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, and challenges are also included.
The Hong Kong market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including:
Competitive market shares by type of system (point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-entry, and pitchers).

  • Market forecasts and growth rates by type of system and replacement filters (total market, point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-use, point-of-use replacement filters, point-of-entry, pitchers, and pitcher replacement filters).

Point-of-use market share by type of technology (carbon, RO, UV, and others).

  • Point-of-use market shares by revenue for pricing (under $300, $300-$600, $601-$900, over $900).

Companies Featured:

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Cleansui Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Doulton
  • NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Company
  • Amway
  • WaterChef
  • Pentair (Everpure)
  • Beauty & Health Magic Water Purify Ltd. (B&H)
  • Ionia Co Ltd.
  • Diamond Water Filter,
  • The 3M Company
  • and more....

Key Topics Covered:

Country Profile, Hong Kong

Executive Summary

  • Consumer behaviour
  • Competitive Factors

Market Drivers/Impact

  • Growth of e-commerce channels
  • Product upgrades/Promotional offers
  • Growing health-consciousness

Market Restraints/Impact

  • Increasing bottled water market
  • Economic slowdown
  • Counterfeit products

Residential Water Treatment Market: Market Trends

Residential Water Treatment Market: Pricing Trends

  • Table of Contents
  • Hong Kong Residential Water Treatment Market

Market Data

  • Revenue forecast, total market, 2022-2029
  • Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT & UTS, 2022-2029
  • Market share by point-of-use CT & UTS, by revenues, water treatment systems, 2022
  • Revenue forecast, point-of-use replacement filters market, 2022-2029
  • Point-of-use water treatment systems, technology by revenues, 2022
  • Point-of-use water treatment systems, pricing trends, by revenues, 2022

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

